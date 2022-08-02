29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today.

Netflix movies to watch

The eight Netflix movies below cover the gamut, from comedy to intense drama to even one near-perfect classic starring Ben Affleck (yes, one of those actually exists). Additionally, we’ve included Netflix hyperlinks for each title, along with descriptions from the streamer.

One final note about the titles here. In this post, we’re focusing on third-party Netflix movies. The streamer’s original movie content, we’ll cover elsewhere. Those titles in August include Carter, a gritty new action-packed Korean-language movie. Furthermore, if you’re a documentary fan, you’ll also want to put Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist on your watch list.

From Netflix: “In 1995 Detroit, a talented rapper fights to prove himself on the local hip-hop scene. Eminem stars in this acclaimed drama loosely based on his life.”

From Netflix: “Decades after a near-fatal accident caused Adaline to stop aging at 29, she resists falling in love with a smitten tech mogul to keep her secret hidden.”

From Netflix: “A chain-smoking, world-weary demon hunter helps a cop investigate her sister’s death, plunging them into a plot involving the forces of heaven and hell.”

From Netflix: “An argument about fidelity sends a married physician reeling into the night, where he finds himself in a surreal succession of sexual encounters.”

More classic movies to check out on Netflix

If you need some more variety, meanwhile, you can also check out four more titles below.

By the way, the classic that we alluded to above? It’s The Town, included below — a 2010 heist movie with a cast that includes Affleck, Rebecca Hall, and Jeremy Renner. Also, the movie includes an unforgettable turn by Pete Postlethwaite, who plays Fergus “Fergie” Colm.

Calm is a local mob boss, and Postlethwaite gives him the most sinister Irish accent you’ve ever heard in your life. The actor was dying while making the movie, making this one of his final performances. Not only that, but Postlethwaite’s performance during the floral shop scene, near the end of The Town, makes it worth the price of admission all by itself.

There are certainly plenty of great Netflix movies here to keep you busy. However, The Town is probably the #1 entry on this list that you absolutely need to watch right now if you haven’t yet.

From Netflix: “After faking an illness to skip school, popular teen Ferris Bueller enjoys a fun-filled day in Chicago with his girlfriend and his uptight best friend.”

From Netflix: “Friends since childhood, Monica and Quincy both pursue their dreams of playing pro basketball while a romance gradually blooms over the years”

From Netflix: “The three sons of a Montana rancher are swept up in the violence of World War I and their love for the same woman in this epic family saga.”

From Netflix: “A career criminal’s star-crossed romance with a bank robbery witness stirs up trouble with authorities — and his own cutthroat crew of accomplices.”

