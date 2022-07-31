Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of July 31st

One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year is joining the Netflix library the week of July 31st. Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman arrives on August 5th, the latest take on Neil Gaiman’s legendary comic book. There are also plenty of great licensed blockbusters hitting the streaming service this week, such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Miss Congeniality, the Men in Black trilogy, and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Scroll on to see everything coming and going on Netflix from July 31st to August 6th.

Netflix Releases | Week of July 31st

Streaming July 31st

The Wretched

Streaming August 1st

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Big Tree City 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FAMILY A team of animal heroes with special skills and speedy vehicles work together to keep Big Tree City safe and solve the town’s trickiest problems.

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Streaming August 2nd

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse 🇨🇴 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, comic Ricardo Quevedo examines the absurdity of the situations that try our patience.

🇨🇴

Streaming August 3rd

Buba 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX FILM When a small-town con artist joins the local mafia with his manipulative brother, his obsession with balancing his karma gets hilariously brutal.

🇩🇪 Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its ’99 revival delivered three days of rage, riots and real harm. Why did it go so horribly wrong?

Don’t Blame Karma! 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX FILM When her model sister and high-school crush start dating, fashion designer Sara must decide whether her alleged bad luck is the real culprit behind this.

🇲🇽 Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES Presumed to be dead, Verônica works to unravel the mysteries of the religious cult that fuels abuse and corruption within the government.

🇧🇷

Streaming August 4th

Lady Tamara 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES The glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes center stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family.

🇪🇸 KAKEGURUI TWIN 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME Determined to climb up the social ladder, Mary Saotome invests everything she has into what her elite high school values most: high stakes gambling.

🇯🇵 Super Giant Robot Brothers — NETFLIX FAMILY Once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack.

Wedding Season — NETFLIX FILM Under parental pressure to find spouses, Asha and Ravi pretend to date during a summer of weddings — but their ruse goes awry when feelings turn real.



Streaming August 5th

Carter 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX FILM A man wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission rife with danger.

🇰🇷 Darlings 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX FILM Badru hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. But when his rage goes too far, she and her mom boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge.

🇮🇳 The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM The teen turtles and their mystic ninja powers are put to the ultimate test when ruthless creatures from another universe look to unleash extreme chaos.

The Sandman — NETFLIX SERIES After years of imprisonment, Morpheus — the King of Dreams — embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power.

Skyfall

Streaming August 6th

Reclaim 🇹🇼 — NETFLIX FILM Shouldering all of her family’s responsibilities, a mother scrambles to find a bigger apartment for her suddenly crowded household.

🇹🇼

Netflix Departures | Week of July 31st

Leaving July 31st

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You’ve Got Mail

Leaving August 4th

They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Leaving August 5th

Screwball

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of July 31st. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.