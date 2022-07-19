Sony’s Spider-Man Universe suffers two major delays

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has gotten off to a fairly shaky start. Venom and its sequel were box office hits, but each took a beating from critics. Meanwhile, Morbius couldn’t even meme its way to success, making a paltry $163 million globally to go along with putrid reviews. This may explain why the studio is taking its time with new entries. On Tuesday, Sony announced delays for two of its next three Spider-Man spinoff movies.

Sony delays two Spider-Man Universe movies

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony is bumping Madame Web from next summer to the fall. The Spider-Man spinoff movie was originally slated for July 7th, 2023, but will now arrive on October 6th, 2023 instead. Insidious 5 will take its place in July.

Sony hired S.J. Clarkson to direct Madame Web back in May 2020. Dakota Johnson will star as the titular clairvoyant Marvel Comics character. As for the rest of the cast, Sydney Sweeney is set to co-star alongside Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

In addition to the Madame Web delay, Sony also moved back an untitled Marvel project from October 6th, 2023 to June 7th, 2024.

This creates a rather large gap for the SSU in 2023. Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron-Taylor Johnson as another Spidey villain, is still scheduled for January 13th, 2023 at this time. If Sony doesn’t slot another Marvel film into the summer, it will be nine months between Kraven and Madame Web. With that said, Sony doesn’t seem to be as intent on flooding the market with comic book movies as Marvel Studios. At least not yet.

There are a number of other Spider-Man projects in the works at Sony without release dates. Tom Hardy will return for a third Venom movie, Bad Bunny will star as a superhuman wrestler in El Muerto, and that Sinister Six movie might eventually see the light of day.

