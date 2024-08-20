10 new games announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live

The German video game convention Gamescom kicked off on Tuesday with the Opening Night Live event, hosted by Geoff Keighley. As expected, the keynote address was loaded with game trailers, including some world premieres of previously unannounced games.

There were dozens of trailers over the course of the live stream, but below, we rounded up all of the brand-new games that were shown off for the first time today.

New games announced at Opening Night Live

Borderlands 4

Nearly five years after the release of Borderlands 3, Gearbox Studios has finally confirmed that a sequel is in the works and coming out in 2025. You will once again take control of a Vault Hunter, blasting enemies and collecting loot, but this one takes place on a new planet. Anything to wipe the taste of the Borderlands movie out of our mouths.

Goat Simulator Remastered

Among the weirdest and funniest trailers of the entire event, Coffee Stain Studios revealed that the first Goat Simulator game is getting a remaster. You’ll get updated graphics as well as all of the downloadable content when it launches later this year.

Dying Light: The Beast

This standalone adventure stars Kyle Crane in Castor Woods, an open-world, rural region that has yet to appear in the Dying Light series. If you bought the Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll get The Beast for free when it launches.

King of Meat

Amazon describes King of Meat as “a combination of creative co-op combat, user-generated dungeons, and ridiculous customisation options.” As you compete in this survival game show, you’ll unlock new outfits, weapons, attacks, and items.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark

Lynked: Banner of the Spark is a top-down, hack-and-slash with “roguelite-inspired missions and town-building progression.” As you fight off the Combots, you’ll unlock new items, upgrade your gear, and rescue allies who will help you in the fight.

Reanimal

From the creators of Little Nightmares comes a new horror adventure game about a brother and sister who try to rescue their missing friend and escape the scary island they once called home. You can play through the whole game on your own or with a friend.

Herdling

In Herdling, your job is to protect a group of furry Calicorns as you ascend a mountain path. Along the way, you’ll run into puzzles that need solving and dangers that need to be avoided. From the same team that made FAR: Lone Sails and FAR: Changing Tides.

Masters of Albion

Peter Molyneux is back with Masters of Albion, an upcoming god game where you “design, build and customise your world, from the food your people eat to the clothes they wear, the weapons they wield to the homes they live in.”

Floatopia

Floatopia gives players a chance to relax in a world full of floating islands, toys, travel, and superpowers. As in other life simulation games, you can farm, fish, log, and decorate your home as your floating island flies through the sky.

Mafia: The Old Country

There hasn’t been a new Mafia game since 2016, but after the remaster’s success in 2020, the open-world action-adventure series is returning next year. The Old Country will take place in “the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily,” and we’ll see more in December.