Out of 102 Netflix releases in May, these are the 8 action movies you need to stream

Whenever I open Netflix and scroll to the Top 10 Movies row, I see at least a few action movies at the top of the list. When people settle on the couch after work or school, they clearly want to see stuff blow up, and I can’t blame them for that (even when they’re watching Back in Action). And if you’re looking for more action this month, Netflix has you covered.

There are over 100 new movies, shows, and specials coming to Netflix this May, a few of which we took the time to highlight at the end of last month. Of course, only a few of them were the action-packed thrill rides that many Netflix subscribers crave.

The good news is that there are plenty of action movies joining the streaming library this month, from classic blockbusters to Netflix originals.

If you’re in the mood for an epic crime saga, look no further than 2007’s American Gangster. If you want more Denzel Washington after that, The Equalizer 2 should be on your watch list. And if you’re looking for zombies, Train to Busan is the movie for you.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

We’ve rounded up all the best action movies coming to Netflix in May below:

American Gangster (May 1): Ambition and corruption clash in 1970s Harlem, where a charismatic drug kingpin rises to power and faces off with an upright detective and deadly rivals.

(May 1): Ambition and corruption clash in 1970s Harlem, where a charismatic drug kingpin rises to power and faces off with an upright detective and deadly rivals. Constantine (May 1): A chain-smoking, world-weary demon hunter helps a cop investigate her sister’s death, plunging them into a plot involving the forces of heaven and hell.

(May 1): A chain-smoking, world-weary demon hunter helps a cop investigate her sister’s death, plunging them into a plot involving the forces of heaven and hell. The Equalizer 2 (May 1): Ex-DIA agent-turned-vigilante Robert McCall uses his deadly skills once again to avenge the death of a close friend and former colleague.

(May 1): Ex-DIA agent-turned-vigilante Robert McCall uses his deadly skills once again to avenge the death of a close friend and former colleague. Hanna (May 1): Raised in isolation and trained as an assassin, teen Hanna longs for a normal life, but when she comes out of hiding she becomes targeted by the CIA.

(May 1): Raised in isolation and trained as an assassin, teen Hanna longs for a normal life, but when she comes out of hiding she becomes targeted by the CIA. The Paper Tigers (May 1): After reuniting as middle-aged men, three kung fu prodigies must set their differences aside and dust off their skills to avenge their beloved mentor.

(May 1): After reuniting as middle-aged men, three kung fu prodigies must set their differences aside and dust off their skills to avenge their beloved mentor. Starship Troopers (May 1): When fire-spitting, brain-sucking bugs attack Earth and obliterate Buenos Aires, an infantry unit heads to the aliens’ planet for a showdown.

(May 1): When fire-spitting, brain-sucking bugs attack Earth and obliterate Buenos Aires, an infantry unit heads to the aliens’ planet for a showdown. Train to Busan (May 2): As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that’s still safe.

(May 2): As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that’s still safe. Last Bullet (May 7): Car genius Lino returns to conclude his vendetta against Areski and the corrupt commander who ruined their lives in this turbo-charged trilogy finale.

Be sure to check out the full list of new releases on Netflix in May 2025 below.