Skip the Borderlands movie and buy all the games for $37 instead

As of Monday, August 12, the film adaptation of Borderlands is sitting at a tragic 8% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the lowest-rated movies of 2024. Solid video game adaptations are on the rise, but Borderlands is a stark reminder of just how poorly these projects can turn out if the people behind them don’t know what they’re doing.

But as awful as the Borderlands movie might be, it has brought about something worthwhile: A huge sale on all of the Borderlands games.

Right now on Steam, you can get the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box bundle for $37.12. The bundle includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands 3, Tales from the Borderlands, and New Tales from the Borderlands, along with all of their add-on content, for about what it would cost for two people to see the Borderlands movie.

If you were to buy each game and every add-on at full price, it would cost you over $660.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

While I have no plans to see the movie, I am a huge fan of the Borderlands games. These open-world first-person looter shooters have a juvenile sense of humor, but the procedurally generated loot keeps you on your toes as you uncover a seemingly limitless combination of weapons while mowing down leagues of increasingly ridiculous enemies.

They’re also a blast to play cooperatively, so find a friend or three who are willing to join you as you ride around Pandora, leveling up, collecting loot, and saving the world.