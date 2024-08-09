Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to launch with big third-party games

Earlier this year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that the successor to Switch will be revealed within the fiscal year, which ends in March 2025. There hasn’t been any official news since then, and even the leaks dried up, but this week, writer Paul Gale claimed on X that the launch window for the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature significantly more third-party releases than we saw for the original Switch in 2017.

Gale suggests that some of the big third-party developers that ignored the Switch don’t plan on making the same mistake twice. After all, the Switch went on to become the second-best-selling home console of all time and might take the top spot this year.

A few major third party developers whom at E3 2017 weren’t anticipating Nintendo Switch taking off the way it did and didn’t have a Triple A title at launch/the show itself, are working on big launch window releases for Nintendo’s next system.



NS2 will have some early,… — Paul Gale (@PaulGaleNetwork) August 6, 2024

Gale didn’t share any details about the developers or the specific games we should expect to see, but he claimed there will be “significant ports, parallel releases, and exclusives” during the launch window. This would be a major shift from the previous generation, as top publishers and developers like Ubisoft, EA, FromSoftware, and Rockstar Games refrained from releasing their latest games on the Switch, at least partially for technical reasons.

At this point, I should note that Paul Gale doesn’t have a spotless track record when it comes to Switch leaks. He previously reported that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild would be called Breath of Duality (which was not the case).

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

That said, we have every reason to believe the Switch 2 will be substantially more powerful than its predecessor, which would open the door to more AAA games from third parties. The Switch didn’t need Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed, or College Football 25 to succeed, but the Switch 2 could be an even bigger hit with games like those in its library.