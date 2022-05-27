10 best new movies and shows coming to Netflix in June 2022

Netflix has been struggling to retain subscribers lately, but the new releases in June 2022 might convince some of them to stick around or resubscribe.

One reason for this is that two of Netflix’s most beloved originals are returning with new seasons. First up is the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders. This British crime drama has been airing since 2013, but its popularity took off when Netflix acquired the streaming rights a year later. Now, six years later, the story is finally coming to an end. Needless to say, we expect a lot from the final season.

The other highly-anticipated returning original series is The Umbrella Academy. Netflix has attempted to adapt several comic books and graphic novels, but few adaptations have been as warmly received as this one. Season 3 premieres on June 22nd, and you don’t want to miss it.

If you want to see all of the new releases coming to Netflix next month, head to this page. Plus, you’ll find some particularly noteworthy titles you can look forward to down below.

Best new releases on Netflix in June 2022

Listed below are the 10 movies and shows we’re most excited to watch on Netflix in June. Also, we’ve included descriptions so you know what to expect.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol | June 1st Hustle | June 8th After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA. Peaky Blinders: Season 6 | June 10th The Shelbys suffer a crushing loss. Four years later, Prohibition’s end turns Tommy toward the opium trade, forcing him to ally with his worst enemies. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend | June 15th Rising food stars face off with Iron Chef icons – Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara. Only the very best goes to the battle royale finale for a chance to win the gold knife and Iron Chef Legend title. Alton Brown and Kristen Kish host with Mark Dacascos as The Chairman. Spiderhead | June 17th Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker short story, “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders. SPRIGGAN | June 18th An ancient alien civilization’s relics on Earth hold dangerous powers. The ARCAM corporation’s Spriggan agents must keep them out of the wrong hands. It (2017) | June 19th Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2 | June 21st The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 | June 22nd After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area | June 24th Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

We’ll be back next month with more of the best new releases coming to Netflix. Also, we’ll have plenty of other Nextflix coverage so you don’t miss a thing.

