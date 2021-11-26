XGIMI Black Friday deals are ideal for movie lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Enjoying time on the couch and loving moments with your family is something everyone cherishes. During the holidays, it means more. Spending quality family time is special and trying to get the most out of that time can be difficult. It’s always a good idea to settle in for a movie. The holidays are the perfect time to do so.

If you’re looking to boost your home theater setup to match these holiday moments, XGIMI can help. There are some terrific projector deals that are coming your way. Now is the time to find the best prices of the year. XGIMI Black Friday deals will get your home theater where you want it to be. These are setup-free projectors that are built with some of the best tech you’ll find.

XGIMI Black Friday deals with the top of the line

Taking a look at some of the best options on the market, you’re sure to see the XGIMI Halo True 1080p Portable Projector near the top. It’s so easy to bring with you where you need to go. The 1080p FHD resolution is paired with bright 800 ANSI lumens, making it 225% more clear than a 720p projector. The battery is incredible, as it provides two hours of playtime on a 150″ screen. So if you’re setting up the huge screen outside for your family, this will run a while.

You’ll have access to 5,000+ apps via Google Play, as the Android TV includes YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. You won’t have to worry constantly about getting a clear picture. That’s because it features automatic keystone correction with ±45 automatic vertical and manual horizontal keystone correction and autofocus. This is hassle-free. The Harman Kardon dual 5W speakers deliver premium sound quality.

Normally, you’ll see this available for $799. But from November 26 to November 30, you can get it for 20% off! Snag it for just $639, the lowest price of the year!

Another top option

The XGIMI Horizon Pro delivers true 4K technology right to your screen. It features 3840 x 2160 4K resolution with 8.29 million pixels. The ultra-bright 2,200 ANSI lumens really shine. This has dual 8W built-in Harman Kardon speakers with DTS-HD, DTS Studio Sound, and Dolby Audio compatibility. The X-VUE 2.0 Image Engine works very well.

It has Android TV 10.0 so you’ll get the best of the Google Play apps. You can wireless cast the entertainment to any Apple or Android device via Chromecast. It even works with Google Assistant and voice controls. The automatic keystone correction is also featured. From November 26-30, the Horizon Pro is 12% off. You can get it for only $1,499!

XGIMI Black Friday deals on the MoGo Pro and the MoGo Pro+

There are more great XGIMI Black Friday deals for every budget. The XGIMI MoGo Pro is perfect for nighttime viewing outside. It features 1080p resolution and 300 ANSI lumens. There is Android TV technology built-in and you’ll be able to download apps straight to the projector. This will project great on 100″ screens. There is strong audio powered by dual 3W Harman Kardon speakers.

For an upgrade, the XGIMI MoGo Pro+ delivers 1080P FHD resolution as well. But it supports both 2K and 4K inputs with 300 lumens. It has a Chromecast built into it, allowing you to cast apps, music, games, and more. This is small, light, and bright, making it perfect for a small to medium room. It’ll last you up to 10 years.

There are deals for both of these starting on Black Friday. The MoGo Pro is down to just $399, a savings of 20%. The MoGo Pro+ is down 23% during this short window, selling for only $499!

Looking for a mini projector?

Take a look at the XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector. This small but lightweight projector packs a punch with 1080p FHD resolution and 800 ANSI lumens. It’ll fill a 150″ screen with ease and look great doing so in dark environments. But you can also use it on a 60″ – 80″ screen in the daytime for a great picture.

There are dual 3W Harman Kardon speakers that offer DTS and Dolby compatibility, so your audio will be crisp. The Intelligent Screen Adaption technology will autofocus, adjust the screen, and avoid obstacles. It delivers Android TV 10.0, allowing you to stream your favorite movies and shows from the best apps.

The holiday savings are here for this too, as it is down to just $519 from November 26-30. That’s a savings of 20%! Find this and more great deals this weekend from XGIMI.

