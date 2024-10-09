Top Prime Day deals: $199 iPad, 75-inch smart TV for $500, Amazon device deals, Crest 3D Whitestrips, more

So many exciting new deals popped up for day 2 of Prime Big Deal Days, and you’ll find them all on this page right here. Would you rather have a curated list of the best ones instead of digging through hundreds of thousands of duds? Don’t worry because we’ve got you covered right here.
This big roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, October 9 — and be sure to check out BGR’s massive roundup of the best deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2024!
Featured deals: Best of October Prime Day 2024
Before we get to the main roundup, there are some extra-special Prime Day deals that we have to show you.
First up, there are some crazy-good deals on wireless security cameras from Reolink. Highlights include:
- Reolink Argus 4 Pro: $139.99 (reg. $220)
- Reolink Doorbell WiFi Camera: $76.99 (reg: $110)
- Reolink Altas PT Ultra with crazy 16-month battery life: $159.99 (reg. $230)
You’ll find all that and more on Reolink’s Amazon store page.
Next up, we have another brand that makes awesome products that I use personally: Waterdrop. Some of the company’s hottest Prime Day deals include:
- Waterdrop Filter X12 flagship model: $854.10 with coupon code BGRreader (reg. $1,299)
- Waterdrop Filter K6 with instant hot water on demand: $474.10 with coupon code BGRreader (reg. $799)
- Waterdrop Filter CoreRO countertop RO filter: $189.10 with coupon code BGRreader (reg. $299)
Now we come to ECOVACS, which is easily one of my favorite robot vacuum brands right now. So many of ECOVACS’s top models are on sale for Prime Day, including:
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S (best-selling Omni robot in the US): $649.99 (reg. $1,000)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo with a built-in handheld vacuum: $899.99 (reg. $1,200)
- ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni window cleaning robot: $499.90 (reg. $600)
And last but not least, we’ve got a bunch of best-selling eScooters and robot lawnmowers from Segway:
Be sure to visit our roundup of the best deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2024 for more.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — October Prime Day is here! Shop all of Amazon’s featured deals in one place on this page. Save on TVs, laptops, smartphones, kitchen appliances, and so much more!
- Get the popular TCL 75-Inch S5 smart TV for just $499.99, or upgrade to the TCL 75-Inch Q65 QLED smart TV for just $599.99
- Hundreds of Amazon devices and bundles are down to the lowest prices of the season
- Example: Score a $50 Echo Dot for just $22.99, and you’ll get a free TP-Link Tapo smart LED light bulb with your purchase
- Crest 3D Whitestrip 22-packs are down to $29.99 instead of $46
- You can pick up $200 Beats Solo 4 headphones for $99.99, or upgrade to Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones for $169.99 instead of $350
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,044 (reg. $1,299) (all-time low price)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (lowest price of the season)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.19 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2: $168.99 (reg. $249) (new all-time low price)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods Max: $394.99 (reg. $549) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $376.99 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $169.99 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black: $729.99 (reg. $799) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $755.99 (reg. $799) (lowest price of the season)
- Apple Watch Ultra (Renewed Premium): $449 (reg. $559) (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Laptops at all-time low prices: M3 MacBook Air 13-inch, M3 MacBook Air 15-inch, Acer Aspire Go 15, ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop, ASUS Vivobook Go, Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, and it’s on sale for $29.96 — more than 30,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- The brand-new Eureka E20 Plus robot vacuum and mop is perfect for pet owners, and the price was just slashed to $399.99
- Bose QuietComfort headphones and QuietComfort Ultra headphones have never been cheaper
- Insignia smart TV deals start at just $59.99 for the Insignia F20 24-inch smart Fire TV
- The renewed Apple Watch Series 4 is the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site, and it starts at $125.49 right now
- 🎮 Save over $20 on a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED thanks to a rare discount
- Or, get a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED for $50 off full retail
- Also, don’t forget to check which Nintendo Switch games are on sale today
- Tons of OLED smart TVs are on sale for Prime Day, including the LG C3 OLED TV, the LG C4 OLED TV, Samsung S90D OLED TV, and Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV
- Dyson vacuum deals start at $299.99 for the Dyson V8 Plus, or upgrade to the Dyson V11 Origin for only $399.99
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 on sale for $284.39 instead of $349
- The KitchenAid 7-quart Stand Mixer that everyone is obsessed with is 12% off in every color
- Or, save 25% on the KitchenAid 5-quart Stand Mixer and get one for just $359.99!
- The $550 Vitamix 5200 blender that I personally use in my kitchen is on sale for $299.95
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.