Top Prime Day deals: $199 iPad, 75-inch smart TV for $500, Amazon device deals, Crest 3D Whitestrips, more

So many exciting new deals popped up for day 2 of Prime Big Deal Days, and you’ll find them all on this page right here. Would you rather have a curated list of the best ones instead of digging through hundreds of thousands of duds? Don’t worry because we’ve got you covered right here.

This big roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, October 9 — and be sure to check out BGR’s massive roundup of the best deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2024!

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Featured deals: Best of October Prime Day 2024

Before we get to the main roundup, there are some extra-special Prime Day deals that we have to show you.

First up, there are some crazy-good deals on wireless security cameras from Reolink. Highlights include:

You’ll find all that and more on Reolink’s Amazon store page.

Next up, we have another brand that makes awesome products that I use personally: Waterdrop. Some of the company’s hottest Prime Day deals include:

Waterdrop Filter X12 flagship model: $854.10 with coupon code BGRreader (reg. $1,299)

flagship model: $854.10 with coupon code (reg. $1,299) Waterdrop Filter K6 with instant hot water on demand: $474.10 with coupon code BGRreader (reg. $799)

with instant hot water on demand: $474.10 with coupon code (reg. $799) Waterdrop Filter CoreRO countertop RO filter: $189.10 with coupon code BGRreader (reg. $299)

Now we come to ECOVACS, which is easily one of my favorite robot vacuum brands right now. So many of ECOVACS’s top models are on sale for Prime Day, including:

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

And last but not least, we’ve got a bunch of best-selling eScooters and robot lawnmowers from Segway:

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Be sure to visit our roundup of the best deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2024 for more.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon