Top Prime Day deals: $169 AirPods Pro 2, $170 Apple Watch SE, laptops, Bose headphones, robot vacuums, more

Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day sale has arrived and you can shop all of the features deals on this page right here. Of course, if you want a more curated list that includes only the best of the best, you’ve come to the right place. This roundup is packed full of our favorite deals on all the top brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Waterdrop Filter, Google, KitchenAid, Dyson, ECOVACS, Reolink, ASUS, Bose, Beats, Battlestar Galactica, and so much more.
October 8
Featured deals: Best of October Prime Day 2024
Yes, we’re obviously going to cover all the top deals from Apple and all the other top brands out there. But if you want to check out our favorite deals of Prime Big Deal Days this year, they come from some lesser-known companies.
The first one is Reolink, and BGR readers who have read my Reolink PoE camera system review will know that this company is awesome. I also recently ditched Arlo and switched to Reolink for my indoor cameras, and I couldn’t be happier.
Reolink’s best new models have deep discounts for Prime Day, including the Reolink Argus 4 Pro, the Reolink Doorbell WiFi Camera, and the new Reolink Altas PT Ultra with crazy 16-month battery life.
You’ll find all that and more on Reolink’s Amazon store page.
Next up, we have another brand that makes awesome products that I use personally: Waterdrop. Some of the company’s hottest Prime Day deals include the Waterdrop X12, the Waterdrop K6 with instant hot water on demand, and the Waterdrop CoreRO countertop RO filter.
Use the coupon code BGRreader to get the lowest possible prices on any of those models!
Next up, we have ECOVACS, which is easily one of my favorite robot vacuum brands right now. So many of ECOVACS’s top models are on sale for Prime Day, including the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo with a built-in handheld vacuum, and the ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni window cleaning robot. That last one is like magic!
Those models and more are currently down to their lowest prices of the year for Prime Big Deal Days.
We’re huge fans of Segway here at BGR, and some of the brand’s best-selling scooters are on sale for Prime Day. That includes the Segway G30LP and the Segway E2 PLUS for just $299.99!
On top of that, you can get a huge 20% discount on every Segway Navimow robot lawnmower in the company’s lineup, including the Segway Navimow i105N for just $799.20.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — October Prime Day is here! Shop all of Amazon’s featured deals in one place on this page. Save on TVs, laptops, smartphones, kitchen appliances, and so much more!
- Laptops at all-time low prices: M3 MacBook Air 13-inch, M3 MacBook Air 15-inch, Acer Aspire Go 15, ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop, ASUS Vivobook Go, Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop
- Bose QuietComfort headphones and QuietComfort Ultra headphones have never been cheaper
- Tons of OLED smart TVs are on sale for Prime Day, including the LG C3 OLED TV, the LG C4 OLED TV, Samsung S90D OLED TV, and Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV
- The KitchenAid 7-quart Stand Mixer that everyone is obsessed with is 12% off in every color
- Or, save 25% on the KitchenAid 5-quart Stand Mixer and get one for just $359.99!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2: $168.99 (reg. $249) (new all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $376.99 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (lowest price of the season)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $169.99 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black: $734.89 (reg. $799) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $757.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra (Renewed Premium): $449 (reg. $559) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,044 (reg. $1,299) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.19 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Score a $50 Echo Dot for just $22.99, and you’ll get a free TP-Link Tapo smart LED light bulb with your purchase
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, and it’s on sale for $29.96 — more than 30,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 on sale for $284.39 instead of $349
- The brand-new Eureka E20 Plus robot vacuum and mop is perfect for pet owners, and the price was just slashed to $399.99
- Insignia smart TV deals start at just $59.99 for the Insignia F20 24-inch smart Fire TV
- The renewed Apple Watch Series 4 is the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site, and it starts at $125.98 right now
- Dyson vacuum deals start at $299.99 for the Dyson V8 Plus, or upgrade to the Dyson V11 Origin for only $399.99
- Super-popular Sony WH-CH720N wireless noise cancelling headphones are on sale for only $104.99
- 🎮 Save over $20 on a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED thanks to a rare discount
- Or, get a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED for $71 off full retail
- The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom is finally out!
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.