Top Prime Day deals: $169 AirPods Pro 2, $170 Apple Watch SE, laptops, Bose headphones, robot vacuums, more

Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day sale has arrived and you can shop all of the features deals on this page right here. Of course, if you want a more curated list that includes only the best of the best, you’ve come to the right place. This roundup is packed full of our favorite deals on all the top brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Waterdrop Filter, Google, KitchenAid, Dyson, ECOVACS, Reolink, ASUS, Bose, Beats, Battlestar Galactica, and so much more.

Keep reading to see all the top Prime Day deals on Tuesday, October 8 — and don’t miss BGR’s roundup of the best deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2024!

Featured deals: Best of October Prime Day 2024

Yes, we’re obviously going to cover all the top deals from Apple and all the other top brands out there. But if you want to check out our favorite deals of Prime Big Deal Days this year, they come from some lesser-known companies.

The first one is Reolink, and BGR readers who have read my Reolink PoE camera system review will know that this company is awesome. I also recently ditched Arlo and switched to Reolink for my indoor cameras, and I couldn’t be happier.

Reolink’s best new models have deep discounts for Prime Day, including the Reolink Argus 4 Pro, the Reolink Doorbell WiFi Camera, and the new Reolink Altas PT Ultra with crazy 16-month battery life.

You’ll find all that and more on Reolink’s Amazon store page.

Next up, we have another brand that makes awesome products that I use personally: Waterdrop. Some of the company’s hottest Prime Day deals include the Waterdrop X12, the Waterdrop K6 with instant hot water on demand, and the Waterdrop CoreRO countertop RO filter.

Use the coupon code BGRreader to get the lowest possible prices on any of those models!

Next up, we have ECOVACS, which is easily one of my favorite robot vacuum brands right now. So many of ECOVACS’s top models are on sale for Prime Day, including the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo with a built-in handheld vacuum, and the ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni window cleaning robot. That last one is like magic!

Those models and more are currently down to their lowest prices of the year for Prime Big Deal Days.

We’re huge fans of Segway here at BGR, and some of the brand’s best-selling scooters are on sale for Prime Day. That includes the Segway G30LP and the Segway E2 PLUS for just $299.99!

On top of that, you can get a huge 20% discount on every Segway Navimow robot lawnmower in the company’s lineup, including the Segway Navimow i105N for just $799.20.

Be sure to visit our roundup of the best deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2024 for more.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

