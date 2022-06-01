Today’s Deals: $4 smart plugs, rare AirTag deal, $899 MacBook Air, electric toothbrushes, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

What, you thought all the top deals out there would disappear now that Memorial Day 2022 is behind us? Believe it or not, you’ll find even better daily deals out there this week!

At the top of my list, you’ll find #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs. They work with Alexa and Google Assistant, and they’re down to $4.27 each when you buy a 4-pack. Amazon charges $25 for just one of its smart plugs, so you know this is an amazing deal.

There are also some stellar Apple deals available today. Examples include a rare discount on AirTag 4-packs, the MacBook Air for $899, and the lowest prices of the year on every AirPods model.

In today’s roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I found on June 1, 2022.

5 best deals on Wednesday, June 1

I’ll share my picks for the five best deals of the day to start us off.

All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.

Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility are just $4.27 each today — the best price of the year Apple’s AirPods Pro can be had for just $179.99 right now, which is the lowest price this year (plus, every other AirPods model is on sale at the best price of 2022!) A rare deal on AirTag 4-packs drops your price to just $89, an all-time low Save $100 and get Apple’s newest MacBook Air for just $899 How can you pass up Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 129,000 5-star ratings for just $12.90 each?

Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

🚨 Today’s Most Popular Deals 🚨

💥 More Deep Discounts 💥

🎉 Our Favorite Sales 🎉

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$20.96 Price:$17.07 You Save:$3.89 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 List Price:$24.96 Price:$19.96 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.59 ($0.34 / Count) You Save:$3.40 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$24.95 You Save:$35.00 (58%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!