Best smart home device deals for September 2021

Did you think smart home gadgets were going to be another fly-by-night trend when they first started to emerge? Don’t worry, there were plenty of other people who thought the same thing. Hey, we all make mistakes. We can still remember all the “hot takes” when smart home devices first started picking up steam. Who wants a connected coffee maker? Why would anyone need to turn off a lamp with a phone? Well, at this point we can safely say that smart home gadgets are clearly not a fad. In fact, the exact opposite is most definitely the case. You can find pretty much anything and everything with built-in connectivity these days. And smart home gadgets like the popular ones on Amazon aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Are you new to the smart home gadget space? Or is your home already littered with connected devices? In either case, there are always cool new things being released all the time. On top of that, long-time best-sellers are constantly being discounted over at Amazon. That means something you passed up before might be a steal right now while it’s on sale. In this post, we’ve rounded up 10 different smart home devices Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of right now.

Awesome smart home devices on Amazon

The TP-Link Kasa Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs everyone loves so much are the new version of the model that has been a best-seller for as long as we can remember. They’re more compact than ever before and they retail for $27 per 4-pack. That is already about as much for a 4-pack as you’ll pay for one rival smart plug. In fact, Amazon’s own smart plugs retail for $25 each! As good as TP-Link’s price is, however, you can save even more if you buy a set right now. Thanks to a limited-time sale, your cost per smart plug is only $6.

Oh, and what about the insanely popular MyQ smart garage door opener? It’s selling for $27 right now on Amazon instead of its original $40 retail price. On top of that, there’s a hidden deal that basically gets you one for free. Just take advantage of Amazon’s Key promotion and you’ll get a $40 Amazon credit. Forget free, you’ll pretty much end up getting paid to get one!

Those deals are great, and there are so many more great sales going on right now at Amazon. You can get the awesome SwitchBot Curtain that transforms any curtains into smart curtains and save another $10 when you get the SwitchBot Hub Mini that lets you control everything with your voice or smart home system. The new Wyze Cam 3 home security camera with color night vision is on sale for $33. You can also pick up a best-selling ThermoPro Bluetooth meat thermometer for just $34, which is a terrific deal. There’s even a deal on Amazon that shaves $30 off the price of the Echo Dot & Amazon Smart Plug bundle.

Scroll through all 10 of our picks below to see more of the best smart home devices on Amazon!

TP-Link Kasa Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs

TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google (4 Pack) List Price: $29.99 Price: $26.99 You Save: $3.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chamberlain MYQ smart garage door opener

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller Hub List Price: $29.98 Price: $22.00 You Save: $7.98 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller Hub (New Version with Bluetooth) Price: $29.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SwitchBot Curtain

Electric Motor for Smart Curtains - Wireless App or Automate Timer Control Price: $99.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote - IR Blaster, Link SwitchBot to Wi-Fi Price: $39.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam v3 home security camera

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera List Price: $35.98 Price: $30.40 You Save: $5.58 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer

ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Wireless Grill Thermometer List Price: $39.99 Price: $33.99 You Save: $6.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200

Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200, Single Pole, Works with Alexa and Google Home List Price: $19.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $5.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug

Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug | Charcoal List Price: $74.98 Price: $59.99 You Save: $14.99 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub

august Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub - Zwave, HomeKit & Alexa Compatible Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lumiman Smart WiFi Light Bulb

Smart WiFi Light Bulb, LED RGBCW Color Changing, Compatible with Alexa and Google Home List Price: $17.99 Price: $17.98 You Save: $0.01 (0%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BroadLink Smart Home Hub-WiFi Remote Control IR Blaster

BroadLink Smart Home Hub-WiFi Remote Control IR Blaster for Home Automation List Price: $29.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $4.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

