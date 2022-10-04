Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Prime Early Access deals, $79 AirPods, $199 Roomba, $18 Echo Dot, more

Maren Estrada
October 4th, 2022 at 9:20 AM
BGR Deals of the Day Tuesday

The first Prime Early Access Sale kicks off in exactly one week, on October 11. It’s going to be a 48-hour blowout full of Black Friday-quality deals that only Prime members can get. But this is Amazon we’re talking about. That means there’s no way this sales event will only be 48 hours long.

That’s right, Amazon’s fall Prime Day event has already begun a week early — and plenty of deals are available to everyone, not just Prime members! And you definitely don’t want to miss the hottest deal of the day… AirPods 2 are on sale for just $79!

Here, BGR’s team of shopping experts will show you all the best deals you can get today. And if you want access to all the best deals, make sure you sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.

Featured deals in this article:

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… Only $79! Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest… 50% Off Echo Show 5 & 2 GE CYNC Smart Bulbs Only $17.99 Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSa… $69 Off
Highlights in today’s roundup include an Echo Dot & 2 GE smart LED bulbs for just $17.99 total, other Echo deals starting at $14.99, Apple AirPods Pro for just $179.98 or $10 off AirPods Pro 2 (first deal ever!), up to 50% off Fire TV Sticks, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum for just $199, popular Amysen smart plugs for just $3.49 each, a rare $101 discount off the LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum with auto-empty, and more.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to see all of today’s hottest sales.

Best Deals Right Now

BGR Deals of the Day: All the best sales you can shop right nowImage source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Deep Discounts On Best-Sellers

Special Price Discounts

BGR Top Deals Right NowImage source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Sales Events at Top Retailers

Best Buy deals of the day include deep discounts on popular products
Best Buy is running some seriously impressive sales right now! Image source: Best Buy

BEST DEALS OF OCTOBER 2022

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$79.00 You Save:$80.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot & 2 GE CYNC Smart Bulbs List Price:$63.98 Price:$17.99 You Save:$45.99 (72%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Show 5 & 2 GE CYNC Smart Bulbs List Price:$108.98 Price:$34.99 You Save:$73.99 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.98 You Save:$69.02 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$13.97 You Save:$6.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… Price:$9 Off Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fi… List Price:$279.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$80.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission REOLINK 4K Security Camera System, 4pcs H.265 4K PoE Security Cameras Wired with Smart Person V… List Price:$529.99 Price:$429.99 You Save:$100.00 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price:$999.00 Price:$849.99 You Save:$149.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - King Size, Set of 2 - Soft, Cooling, Luxury… Price:$34.92 ($17.46 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.28 You Save:$20.71 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$34.00 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission HC Collection Twin Size Sheets Set - Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases w/ 16 inch Deep Pockets - Fad… List Price:$39.99 Price:$13.97 You Save:$26.02 (65%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$14.81 Price:$13.49 You Save:$1.32 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$4.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$2.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

