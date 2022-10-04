Today’s deals: Prime Early Access deals, $79 AirPods, $199 Roomba, $18 Echo Dot, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
The first Prime Early Access Sale kicks off in exactly one week, on October 11. It’s going to be a 48-hour blowout full of Black Friday-quality deals that only Prime members can get. But this is Amazon we’re talking about. That means there’s no way this sales event will only be 48 hours long.
That’s right, Amazon’s fall Prime Day event has already begun a week early — and plenty of deals are available to everyone, not just Prime members! And you definitely don’t want to miss the hottest deal of the day… AirPods 2 are on sale for just $79!
Here, BGR’s team of shopping experts will show you all the best deals you can get today. And if you want access to all the best deals, make sure you sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.
Featured deals in this article:
Highlights in today’s roundup include an Echo Dot & 2 GE smart LED bulbs for just $17.99 total, other Echo deals starting at $14.99, Apple AirPods Pro for just $179.98 or $10 off AirPods Pro 2 (first deal ever!), up to 50% off Fire TV Sticks, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum for just $199, popular Amysen smart plugs for just $3.49 each, a rare $101 discount off the LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum with auto-empty, and more.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to see all of today’s hottest sales.
Best Deals Right Now
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on the ThisWorks handheld car vacuum with 128,000 5-star reviews, SuperHandy outdoor tools, and hair restoration products from Hims & Hers
- 🎉 Prime Early Access Sale: Early deals to shop now 🎉
- Echo Dot with 2 free GE smart bulbs: $17.99 (reg. $64)
- Echo Show 5 with 2 free GE smart bulbs: $34.99 (reg. $109)
- Fire TV Stick deals: Prices from $19.99
- Echo deals start at $14.99
- Blink camera deals start at $15 per camera
- Ring Video Doorbell deals: Prices from $69.99
- Fire Tablet deals start at $44.99 for the Fire HD 8
- 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE
- Special Amazon coupons for Prime members only
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods 2 (new all-time low price!): $79 (reg. $129)
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.98 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2: First discount ever!
- Apple Watch SE: $199 (reg. $279)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $299 (reg. $329)
- Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $150 off
- Apple Watch Series 8: Up to $50 off
- AirPods 3: $169 (reg. $179)
- Apple Watch Ultra: In stock now
- MacBook Air: $849.99 (reg. $1,000)
- MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $400 off
- See more Apple deals & sales in our guide!
- Shop the best iPhone deals here
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (140,000 5-star ratings): $17.46 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set (95,000 5-star reviews): $15.99 (reg. $38)
- HC Collection bed sheets (58,000 5-star reviews): $13.97 (reg. $40)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (50,000+ 5-star reviews): $9.58 (reg. $25)
- THISWORX handheld car vacuum: $14.72 (reg. $40)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $13.99 (20% off 2 packs, 30% off 3 packs)
- FREE ECHO DOT: Purchase one of these Fire TV devices along with an Echo Dot. Add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout to get the Dot for free!
Deep Discounts On Best-Sellers
- Give your aching feet a break with 60% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- alli weight loss diet pills: 25% off with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime)
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is on sale with a deep discount
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 30,000 5-star ratings has a massive 58% discount today
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry-erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- The best smart plugs for Alexa are on sale today too!
- Enjoy better sleep with an amazing mattress topper on sale!
- See the best weighted blanket that’s on sale now!
Special Price Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including up to 50% off popular Halloween costumes
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $199 (reg. $274)
- REOLINK 4K Security Camera & NVR System (read our Reolink camera system review!): $429.99 (reg. $530)
- Amysen smart plug 4-pack: $3.49 each (reg. $6.50)
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack: $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum with auto-empty: $898 (reg. $1,000)
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $190 (reg. $249)
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- See all the best laptop deals available today
- SanDisk 4TB portable SSD: Save $450!
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook: $89.99 (reg. $259)
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ laptop: $299.99 (reg. $400)
- Lenovo 14e Chromebook: $169.99 (reg. $300)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $119 (reg. $230)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $507 (reg. $660)
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (66,000 5-star reviews): $19.97 (reg. $25)
- Angry Orange Stain Sniper bundle (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (89,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.00 (reg. $30)
- 📺 TV deals & home theater projectors 📺
- Samsung 55-Inch S95B OLED 4K Smart TV: $600 off
- Bose TV Soundbar: $229 (reg. $279)
- Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar: $33.95 (reg. $45)
- 🚨 LG C2 OLED TVs are up to $500 off
- Epson EF-100 smart streaming laser projector: $799.99 (reg. $1,000)
- XGIMI Aura 4K ultra short throw laser projector: $2,499 (reg. $2,800)
- 🏋️ Best deals on workout gear 🏋️♀️
Sales Events at Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals include deep discounts on so many best-sellers
- Walmart has a big sale with “huge fall savings”
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you need to check out
⭐ BEST DEALS OF OCTOBER 2022 ⭐
