Add hands-free Alexa to any car for $20 with this Mother’s Day deal

What is Amazon’s most impressive achievement so far? Would you say it’s the massive online marketplace? How about the incredible nationwide distribution network? Actually, it’s possible that neither one is Amazon’s crowning achievement. Instead, it might actually be Alexa, and one of the best Alexa devices is on sale today at the lowest price ever.

Alexa has become absolutely essential to countless millions of people out there. And now, ahead of Mother’s Day 2022, there’s a great deal you need to see.

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Everyone loves having Alexa in their homes. There are endless “skills” that Amazon’s virtual personal assistant can take care of for you.

The problem for so many people, however, is what happens when they leave the house. They lose access to all their Echo speakers since Amazon doesn’t make any portable Echo speakers anymore.

That ends today, however, thanks to an Amazon Echo Auto deal ahead of Mother’s Day 2022. You’d have to be crazy to pass it up. The sale gets you one of Amazon’s best Alexa devices ever for just $19.99!

Mother’s Day deals on the best Alexa devices

It should go without saying that Amazon is well aware of Alexa’s old limitations. That’s exactly why the company created products like Echo Buds that give you access to Alexa on the go.

Of note, Echo Buds happen to be on sale for $84.99 right now. Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $174.99 thanks to a massive discount… and Echo Buds are still $90 cheaper than that!

Want to see another great Alexa deal? There’s the Echo Auto, which gives you hands-free access to Alexa in your car while you drive. And right now, Echo Auto is on sale with a massive discount ahead of Mother’s Day 2022.

Everyone needs Alexa

Alexa is no longer merely a luxury for so many people out there. Instead, Amazon’s virtual personal assistant is a necessity these days.

I can’t even remember what life was like before I had Alexa doing my bidding. Alexa turns the lights on and off for me. It shows me who’s at my front door thanks to a Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Show. Plus, it makes my coffee in the morning and arms my alarm system at night.

I’m so used to having the ability to speak commands to Alexa that I have definitely caught myself doing it once or twice when I wasn’t even near an Echo speaker. Oops!

I really only have one problem with all this reliance on Alexa. It’s the fact that Alexa isn’t readily available once I leave my house. Or at least, that used to be the case. Thanks to one of Amazon’s best Alexa smart devices, I don’t have to worry anymore.

It’s called the Echo Auto, and it’s basically an Echo Dot for your car. It gives you hands-free access to all the Alexa skills you love. Plus, it plays Alexa’s voice or streaming music through my car’s speakers.

This is a must-have for anyone who uses Alexa. And right now, it’s on sale right now for just $19.99 instead of $50 if you get one before this deal ends. That’s a gigantic 60% discount and it’s the lowest price of all time. Don’t miss out on this deal!

Echo Auto fast facts

Amazon’s Echo Auto is a must-have device for anyone who uses Alexa. You need one in your car. Period. So why not get yourself an Echo Auto or two while it’s down to the lowest price ever? Having hands-free Alexa in your car is a total game-changer.

That makes this one of the best Alexa devices ever, hands down. Don’t worry, you can thank us later.

Here are the key takeaways you should keep in mind:

Amazon’s Echo Auto gives you access to all the great Alexa skills you love and use in your home, and it’s all hands-free

You can also take advantage of Alexa skills that are perfect for when you’re driving

Examples include playing music, listening to an Audible book, checking your calendar, finding a nearby restaurant or other business, and making calls

Echo Auto has 8 different microphones to ensure that your voice commands are heard over road noise and your radio

Works through your car speakers and connects to your smartphone for data, so you don’t need to pay for a wireless plan

Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your smartphone and can connect to your car speakers using an auxiliary input or your phone’s Bluetooth connection

