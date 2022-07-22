Today’s deals: Gift card sale, $159 AirPods 3, $20 Echo Dot, $10 off home essentials, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Officially, Prime Day 2022 was only two days long. Unofficially, however, the entire month of July has been packed full of incredible sales on all the hottest products you can think of. In this roundup, BGR’s team of deals experts will show you all the best sales on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Highlights include $10 off a $50 IHOP gift card (hurry because this one will definitely sell out), AirPods Pro for $179.99 and AirPods 3 for $159.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, and plenty more.
Also, you can save $10 when you buy at least $50 in household & beauty essentials. There are thousands of products to choose from!
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on IHOP gift cards (get a $50 gift card for $40), Ortho pest control products, and ANCEL code readers & scan tools
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (103,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (93,000 5-star reviews): $23.99 (reg. $40)
- VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist: $39.99 (reg. $60)
- Echo Dot (refurb): $19.99
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $17.99 (reg. $25)
- Nest Thermostat: $99.99 (reg. $130)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (46,000 4/5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45)
- Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager machine: $230 (reg. $333)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99
- AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush: $33.95 (reg. $60)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 (refurb): $99.99
- Save $10 when you buy $50+ in household & beauty essentials
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 3: $159.99 (reg. $179)
- AirPods 2: $119.99 (reg. $129)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $349 (reg. $399)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- Apple Watch SE: $229.99 (reg. $279)
- AirTag 1-pack: $27.50 (reg. $29)
- MacBook Air (13.3-inch): Up to $150 off
- MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $250 off
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
Big Sales from Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals are just as good as Prime Day was last week
- Walmart just launched a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings”
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you don’t want to miss
- Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including 40% off select pillows & throw blankets
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.74 each (reg. $6.50)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $5.94 each (reg. $7.50)
- Free Blink Mini with a Blink Outdoor camera
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $128 (reg. $230)
- ASUS Chromebook CX1: $134.55 (reg. $300)
- Acer Aspire 5 Windows 11 laptop: $359.49 (reg. $400)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $511 (reg. $660)
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $99.99 in this Amazon smart TV sale
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
Our Favorite Sales
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022 — learn how to get more than $50 for free!
- OOPS! Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals
- Best sales of the day: See all the latest sales in the BGR Deals hub
That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
