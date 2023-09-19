Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Fire TV Sticks from $19, $47 foldable camera drone, $200 off Roomba s9+, more

By
Published Sep 19th, 2023 9:26AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Tuesday’s top daily deal is a big sale that just kicked off on refurbished Fire TV Sticks, with prices starting at $18.99. You can save $200 on the ultimate Roomba s9+ robot vacuum, and there’s a popular foldable camera drone that’s down to just $47.49. Plus, you should check out the first-ever post-launch Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer deal — this thing was a game-changer in my kitchen!

Check out all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, September 19.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

