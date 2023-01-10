Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Netflix Releases Apple Watch Deals No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 Best AirPods Deals Prime Video Upcoming Marvel Movies Today’s Deals
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, $399 smart TV, Amazon bonus credit, $349 Pixel 6a, $5 smart plugs, more

Maren Estrada
By
Updated 3 hours ago
Published Jan 10th, 2023 9:35AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today’s top deals include some great discounts on products that our readers love. Apple AirPods start at just $99.99 today, and Walmart has AirPods Pro 1st-Gen on sale for $129. You can also pick up best-selling smart plugs for $5 each, and there’s a great 55-inch Fire TV on sale for $399.99 with a special coupon.

In this guide, the shopping experts at BGR Deals will show you all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday.

Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming qual…
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming qual… $24.99 with code UP4K23 See Pricing
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu…
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… Only $99.99 See Pricing
Amazon Fire TV 55
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $399.99 with code FIRE55 See Pricing

Today’s Top Deals

Before we dive into today’s best tech deals, there’s one offer we want to highlight from our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals and offers.

Amazon is offering a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. That includes best-sellers from Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.

All you need to do is use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout. The $20 bonus credit will be applied to your account as soon as your order ships.

Moving things along, today’s top tech deals include:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on smartphone & laptop stands, down winter coats, diaper backpacks, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… $159.00 $99.99 Save up to 37% Available on Amazon Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Was $170, Now $129 Available from Walmart Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Only $4.99 Each! Available on Amazon Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22 CHEFMAN Small, Compact Air Fryer Healthy Cooking, 2 Qt, Nonstick, User Friendly and Adjustable… CHEFMAN Small, Compact Air Fryer Healthy Cooking, 2 Qt, Nonstick, User Friendly and Adjustable… $49.99 $39.96 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $239.00 Available on Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… $1,499.00 $1,299.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55 Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $519.99 $399.99 Save up to 23% Use Coupon Code FIRE55 Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… $449.00 $349.00 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $799.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals