OnePlus Buds Pro are almost half off right now at $79.99

OnePlus Buds Pro are arguably the best true wireless earbuds that OnePlus has released so far. And with new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earphones expected to launch soon, there’s a deep discount available right now on the current-generation model.

With a retail price of $149.99, these sleek earphones are already less expensive than most noise cancelling earbuds from rival brands. Right now, however, you can pick up a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro on sale for just $79.99.

OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds White, Smart Active Noise Cancelling, Wireless Charging… $149.99 $79.99 Save up to 47% Available on Amazon

OnePlus is obviously best known for its Android-powered smartphones. The company began as a startup dedicated to selling flagship phones at rock-bottom prices.

Now, however, OnePlus offers a wide range of devices that span plenty of price points. They’re still often less expensive than comparable devices from top Android vendors like Samsung, but the gap is much narrower these days.

Several of the company’s phones are on sale right now. Prices start at just $199.99 for the OnePlus Nord N200. Or, you can pick up the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro for $599.99 instead of $800.

Those deals are both impressive, but not everyone needs a new smartphone. If you’re in the market for a big upgrade to your earphones, however, OnePlus has a deal that everyone should consider.

If you read our OnePlus Buds Pro review, you know that they offer great performance and value. These nifty earbuds are very similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro, but they have a few key benefits.

First, OnePlus Buds Pro are much less expensive than AirPods Pro. They retail for $149.99 while Apple’s flagship earphones cost $249. The OnePlus model also features better battery life, with the earbuds and case combining to offer up to 38 hours of playtime compared to 24 hours for AirPods Pro.

Original AirPods Pro are on sale for just $129 today at Walmart. That’s a spectacular deal. But if you want to spend even less on a comparable model, OnePlus Buds Pro for $79.99 is as good as it gets.