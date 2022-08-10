Today’s deals: $89 Nest Thermostat, illy coffee pods, Calphalon cookware, $99 AirPods, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
There are some seriously impressive daily deals to be found on Wednesday, August 10. And you’ll find all the best bargains right here thanks to our team of deals experts.
Highlights in today’s big roundup include a big one-day sale on crazy wireless cameras that let your smartphone see inside anything, the newest Nest Thermostat at an all-time low of $88.24, 126 illy coffee pods for only $84.20, AirPods Pro for just $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $13.20 each, and deep discounts on Calphalon cookware & cookware sets with prices starting at just $40.
Also… Samsung’s new Galaxy phones and wearables launch today!
Exclusive Samsung Galaxy Preorder Deals
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: $200 Samsung credit
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: $200 Samsung credit
- Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro: $50 Samsung credit
- Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $30 Samsung credit
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Depstech wireless borescope cameras (they can see inside anything!), hair care products from Dove & more, GearLight LED flashlights, and back to school supplies
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (105,000 5-star ratings): $12.80 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (94,000 5-star reviews): $21.99 (reg. $40)
- Nest Thermostat: $88.24 (reg. $130)
- THISWORX handheld car vacuum: $33.99 (reg. $40)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.99 (reg. $25)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (46,000 4/5-star reviews): $33.74 (reg. $45)
- Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager machine: $259.99 (reg. $311)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99 (20% off 2 packs)
- DeskCycle 2 under-desk pedal exerciser: $159 (reg. $210)
- VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist: $49.99 (reg. $60)
- alli weight loss diet pills: 25% off with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime)
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $99.99 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 3: $139.99 (reg. $179)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $329.99 (reg. $399)
- Apple TV 4K: $119.99 (reg. $179)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- Apple Watch SE: $229.99 (reg. $279)
- Beats headphones: Deals start at $49.95
- Apple Watch Series 3: $179 (reg. $229)
- AirTag 1-pack: $27.50 (reg. $29)
- MacBook Air: $899 (reg. $999)
- M1 MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $300 off
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (89,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including big savings on Apple products
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- Philips Hue & Echo Dot bundle: $99.99 (reg. $175)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $6.25 each (reg. $7.50)
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- Lenovo 14e Chromebook: $149.99 (reg. $300)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $119.99 (reg. $230)
- Acer Aspire 5 Windows 11 laptop: $339.99 (reg. $400)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $504 (reg. $660)
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs are back down to Prime Day prices!
- Samsung 4K smart TV deals start at $1,297.99 for a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV, or save $700 on the massive Samsung 85-inch QN85B 4K TV
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $99.99 (Insignia 24-inch smart TV) in this Amazon smart TV sale
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 30,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has a great discount today
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- The ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that helps you cook perfect steaks every time is on sale for $34.99 instead of $50
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Give your aching feet a break with 30% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
Our Favorite Deals
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022 — learn how to get more than $50 for free!
- OOPS! Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals
- Best sales of the day: See all the latest sales in the BGR Deals hub
Sales Events at Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals have deep discounts during the retailer’s big back to school sale
- Walmart has a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings”
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you need to shop
- Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.39 You Save:$23.60 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$28.00 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$10.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$14.81 Price:$12.49 You Save:$2.32 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission VEVA Air Humidifier - Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, Baby Nursery, Living Room, Home - Wate… List Price:$59.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$10.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$95.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$31.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bluetooth, Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Built-In Mic… List Price:$379.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$80.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.