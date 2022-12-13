Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: 50% off Echo devices, $9 bed sheets, Panera gift cards, Sony headphones, more

Updated 3 hours ago
Published Dec 13th, 2022 9:53AM EST
Christmas will be here before you know it, and the number of shopping days left is running short. We know there are plenty of deals for you to keep an eye on as you’re trying to cross people off of your shopping list. Here at BGR Deals, we are looking at today’s deals just for you, and there are plenty of good ones to help you and those you’re shopping for.

There are still some amazing Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end. Check out the ones that are still going strong here. Then scroll down to see more fantastic deals you can only get for a short time.

🎅🎄 Visit BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Here are today’s top deals.

Today’s top deals

We couldn’t believe that a queen set of sheets would be under $10. But when we saw they were Danjor Linens Queen Bed Sheets with over 100,000 5-star Amazon reviews, we were truly shocked. Thanks to an amazing double discount, when you clip a coupon, you can snag a set for just $9.21.

There’s also a big sale on Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets. Save $50 if you snag either color available. 

There is a huge Echo device sale at Amazon right now that you have to check out. Brand new Echo Dots 5th Gen start at just $27.99. If you want one with a clock, it’s only $12 more.

If you’re looking for an e-reader or another kind of tablet, there are massive discounts on both Kindles and Fire tablets for adults and for kids. The discounts reach nearly 50%, so you better act fast. Also, Fire TV Sticks are down to just $19.99 for the base level, and the discounts don’t end there.

There’s a huge sale on Sony headphones and gaming headsets today that you must see. Gaming headsets start at $78 and Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are down $101. There are a ton of options, including Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which are discounted by 13%. 

DEWALT tools are also discounted today. A compact table saw is down 22% and there are two pages of deals for you to check out. These prices won’t last long.

Ring cameras, Ring Video Doorbells, and Echo bundles are all massively discounted right now. Plus, you can get 20% off a Panera gift card. So you can buy a $50 gift card to Panera and only pay $40.

For One Day Only: a stylus pen for your iPad, a muscle stimulator machine, LED work lights, and more are discounted now. But that’s not all that we’re highlighting today.

Check out more of today’s top deals below!

This article talks about:

