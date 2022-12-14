Amazon has big discounts on Fitbit products, so don’t wait

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Keeping track of your steps used to rely on a pedometer or just however your legs felt at the end of the day. Health and activity trackers have been one of the great innovations of the past 15 years or so. Fitbit is one of the companies at the forefront of trying to get you to live your most healthy lifestyle. Fitbit products, such as the wearable trackers and trainers, are highly popular and on sale right now at Amazon.

If you’re looking for advanced health metrics, Fitbit products can deliver that and more. They are stylish and sleek. They are helpful and technologically advanced. These Fitbit devices are here to make your life better and Amazon is here to help out your wallet. See this huge Fitbit sale before it goes away.

New Fitbit products like the Fitbit Sense 2

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The newest products are always ones people clamor for the most. The Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the top new options available right now. It helps you learn how to manage stress, live healthier, and sleep better. It is the most advanced smartwatch offered by Fitbit.

You’ll get daily Stress Management Scores and there’s an ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessments. It measures your SpO2 and irregular heartbeats and will send you notifications. Not only will this give you your daily Sleep Score, it’ll also provide a smart wake-up alarm and offers do not disturb mode.

You’ll enjoy call and text notifications on this, Fitbit Pay, Amazon Alexa, and more. It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters and offers a battery life that lasts six days. Save $100 right now and get this for only $199.95!

Versa 4 on sale too

The Fitbit Versa 4 is also a new product and is also discounted now. This is built for better fitness results, as it delivers a Daily Readiness Score, has built-in GPS and a workout intensity map, and also tracks your Active Zone minutes.

There are 40+ exercise modes. To cool down, use one of the guided breathing sessions. It also tracks menstrual cycles and offers mindfulness content. Wear it to sleep to track your results.

On-wrist Bluetooth calls are coming soon. This includes six months of Premium membership. Snag one in multiple colors for just $159.95, saving yourself $70.

Fitbit Inspire 3 and more

Another new product is the Fitbit Inspire 3. This is a more basic Fitbit that delivers 20 exercise modes and automatically tracks your exercise. Active Zone Minutes and Daily Readiness Scores are tracked and delivered each day.

You’ll have a personalized Sleep Profile that includes your daily Sleep Score. It has a color touchscreen and the battery can last for up to 10 days. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Your daily Stress Management Score will tell you if you need a mindfulness session or maybe just some breathing exercises. Also, this keeps you connected with calls, texts, and notifications.

It’s down to only $79.95, a 20% discount.

More Fitbit products that are currently on sale include the Fitbit Aria Air body scale, the Fitbit Ace 3 activity tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5 activity tracker, and the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker. Take advantage of these deals while you still can.