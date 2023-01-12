Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker drops to $100, an all-time low

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker is one of the company’s most popular bands, and there’s a deal today that drops it to under $100. Matching Black Friday’s discount from ahead of the holidays, $99.95 is the lowest price ever for this popular model. If you don’t plan on taking advantage of the best Apple Watch deals out there, today’s Fitbit deals are the next best thing.

Fitbit’s top-rated Charge 5 includes all the core features you might want in a fitness tracker. But if you’re looking for smartwatch functionality as well, there are also discounts available right now on the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense 2, and more.

With about 24,000 5-star reviews on Amazon alone, there’s no question that the Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker is a beloved device. As a matter of fact, there are no current-generation Fitbit devices with more 5-star ratings than the Charge 5.

This model comes in three different colorways and features a nice bright display with vertical orientation. Unlike a smartwatch, it doesn’t take up much room on your wrist thanks to a slim design.

Fitbit’s Charge 5 comes loaded with health and fitness tracking features. Examples include a step counter, built-in GPS, stress management tools, sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Despite all that, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

The $150 retail price on this model is more than fair. But right now on Amazon, it’s back down to its Black Friday price of $99.95. That’s an all-time low price on this model.

This is indeed a great deal on the Fitbit Charge 5. In fact, there has never been a better deal. But if you want a bit more functionality in your Fitbit, there are a few equally impressive sales on Fitbit smartwatches.

First, the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch which typically sells for $230 is down to $179.95. Just like the Charge 5 deal, this is an all-time low price that matches the sale from Black Friday last year.

Or, if you want the best of the best, you’ll also find a deep discount on the hot new Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch. Regularly priced at $300, this model has a $70 discount that cuts it to $229.95. That’s a terrific price for a Fitbit smartwatch with ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and plenty more.