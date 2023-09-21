Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $4 Alexa smart plugs, $23 Fire TV Stick, iPhone 15 FineWoven cases, myQ Keypad, more

By
Published Sep 21st, 2023 9:40AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Thursday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Thursday’s top tech deals are headlined by the first-ever discount on the new Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C — and it’s a huge 20% discount! Popular Alexa smart plugs are only $4 each on sale, and Amazon’s $40 Fire TV Stick is down to $22.99. Plus, you can save big on iPhone 15 FineWoven cases as well as the hot new myQ Video Keypad. On top of all that, the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer deal, which is my favorite new kitchen appliance of 2023, is discounted for the first time since its release.

This roundup includes all of my favorite daily deals on Thursday, September 21.

Today’s best tech deals

