Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 17 Google Glasses Apple Watch Battery Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Norton VPN Plus is 54% off for BGR readers!
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $329 Apple Watch Series 10, $79 Vizio soundbar, 20% off Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 earbuds, more

By
Published Dec 30th, 2024 10:19AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

🚨
SAVE 54%
Norton VPN Plus is 54% off for BGR readers!

There are just two days left in 2024, so retailers are going all-out with their end-of-the-year push. The Apple Watch Series 10 is back down to an all-time low of $329, and our readers are going nuts over the Vizio SV200M-08 soundbar while it’s under $80. Also, Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 noise cancelling earbuds have their first big discount ever.

Apart from all that, you can save 54% on your first year of Norton VPN Plus! Check out our article on why you’re crazy if you don’t use a top-notch service like Norton VPN Plus.

Keep reading to see all the top deals of the day on Monday, December 30.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals