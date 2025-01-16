Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $294 Nintendo Switch OLED, $6 color LED smart bulbs, 26% off Energizer batteries, more

Published Jan 16th, 2025 7:47AM EST
On Thursday, we found several sweet new deals that our readers are going to love. For example, Govee color LED smart bulbs are only $5.75 each when you pick up a 4-pack for $22.99. The Google Pixel 8a smartphone is $399 unlocked right now, and you can save up to 26% on Energizer AA and AAA batteries. Also, with the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement likely coming today, the $350 Nintendo Switch OLED console is on sale for just $294!

See all that and more in this deal roundup for Thursday, January 16.

