Today’s deals: $285 Nintendo Switch OLED, $199 Lenovo flagship Chromebook, $128 Sony ANC headphones, more

It’s New Year’s Eve, which means this is your last daily deal roundup of 2024. Thankfully, we found tons of great deals on Tuesday, so you can end 2024 on a high note. Renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles start at just $285 right now, and the newest Lenovo flagship Chromebook is over $100 off at $199. You can also get Sony noise cancelling headphones on sale for just $128.
Then, in addition to those great deals, you can save 54% on your first year of Norton VPN Plus! Check out our article on why you’re crazy if you don’t use a top-notch service like Norton VPN Plus.
This roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, December 31.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Save 54% on your first year of Norton VPN Plus! Read our coverage to learn all about what makes Norton VPN Plus a must-have service.
- Best Waterdrop tankless under-sink RO water filter deals:
- Waterdrop G3P800: $50 off
- Waterdrop D6: Only $299 (save $100)
- Score a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED starting at $284.99, depending on what condition you want it in — that’s a huge $65 discount!
- Save 20% on Sonic X Shadow Generations, which is the hottest new Switch game out right now
- The newest Lenovo flagship Chromebook laptop with a 14-inch display is over $100 off at $199.11
- The ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni is our favorite low-profile flagship robot vacuum and mop, and it’s on sale with a huge 43% discount right now
- Sony ULT WEAR noise cancelling headphones have deep bass, great ANC, and a $128 price tag while they’re on sale
- Want the best of the best instead? Sony XM5 ANC headphones are down to $298 instead of $400
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- AirTag 4-pack: $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2): $699 (reg. $799)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch with infinite battery life when you get 3 hours of sun per day is $100 off at $349.99
- Get the super popular Vizio SV200M-08 soundbar for just $79 on sale
- Incogni removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites… save 58% on annual plans with the coupon code XMDEAL24! Learn more here
- Everyone who tries Beats Studio Buds+ seems to love them, and they’re down to $129.99 instead of $170
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- Buy three Vicks cold & fly products, save $5
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 noise cancelling earbuds offer unreal sound quality and fantastic ANC — save 20% for the first time ever
- Polk Audio Reserve Series R600 tower speakers are worth every penny at $849, but they’re down to $595 each right now in every colorway
- Score a factory-unlocked iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for under $200!
- The Beats Pill portable water-resistant Bluetooth speaker that people are obsessed with has a huge discount that cuts it to $99.95
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.