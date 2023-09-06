Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 iOS 17 September Apple Event Spy Shows watchOS 10 Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $6 Kasa smart plugs, $31 FHD camera drone, Shark vacuums, more

By
Published Sep 6th, 2023 9:53AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

This year’s Amazon Labor Day sale and Best Buy Labor Day sale are still going on, but there are several new daily deals we want to bring to your attention. For example, Apple AirPods Pro 2 are back in stock with a $50 discount after selling out on Amazon. Kasa mini smart plugs just hit the lowest price of the season, and Shark robot vacuums are on sale. Plus, there’s a best-selling $90 foldable 1080p camera drone that’s on sale for $31.49 this week.

Keep reading to learn all about our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, September 6.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: All the best deals in one place

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals