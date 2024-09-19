Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro, $50 DASH air fryer, $4.50 iPhone chargers, $99 DEWALT drill bundle, more

By
Published Sep 19th, 2024 7:47AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Thursday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

Thursday’s top daily deals include some very impressive sales, with prices starting at just $4.50 when you buy a bundle of two iPhone chargers. They have Lightning connectors, so they’re perfect for anyone passing on Apple’s boring iPhone 16 upgrade. Other top deals include a DEWALT cordless drill bundle for $99, our favorite DASH air fryer for $49.99, and Apple’s AirPods Pro for just $189.99.

Keep reading to check out all the top daily deals on Thursday, September 19.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700) $100 off at Sihoo

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $509.99 (reg. $700) $509.99 at Best Buy
This article talks about:

