Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 17 Google Glasses Apple Watch Battery Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Norton VPN Plus is 54% off for BGR readers!
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $170 AirPods Pro 2, $17.50 Apple AirTags, $64 Levoit humidifier, $220 ecobee thermostat, more

By
Published Dec 25th, 2024 8:53AM EST
interior christmas. magic glowing tree, fireplace, gifts in dark
Image: JenkoAtaman/Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

🚨
SAVE 54%
Norton VPN Plus is 54% off for BGR readers!

Merry Christmas! We hope all of our readers are spending time with friends and family today. During your downtime, though, you might be interested to know that some of the best deals of the season are still available right now. AirPods Pro 2 are down to $170 when you buy a 2-pack, and AirTags are at an all-time low of $17.50 each in a 4-pack. That’s just the tip of the iceberg today.

Beyond those offers, BGR readers can currently save 54% on their first year of Norton VPN Plus! Read all about what makes Norton VPN Plus a must-have to protect your privacy and data.

Keep reading to see all of the top daily deals on Wednesday, December 25.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals