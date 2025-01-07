Today’s deals: $17.50 Apple AirTags, $6 Anker chargers, Logitech gaming accessories, Crucial SSDs, more

Let’s take a break from your regularly scheduled programming of AI stuff you don’t need from CES 2025. Instead, we’ll focus for a few minutes on great deals on stuff you actually do need. Apple AirTag trackers are down to an all-time low price when you buy a 4-pack, and Anker USB-C chargers are $6 each in a 2-pack. You can also save big on Logitech gaming accessories, Crucial portable SSDs, and more.

Keep reading to see all the top deals of the day on Tuesday, January 7.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon