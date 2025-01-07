Today’s deals: $17.50 Apple AirTags, $6 Anker chargers, Logitech gaming accessories, Crucial SSDs, more

Let’s take a break from your regularly scheduled programming of AI stuff you don’t need from CES 2025. Instead, we’ll focus for a few minutes on great deals on stuff you actually do need. Apple AirTag trackers are down to an all-time low price when you buy a 4-pack, and Anker USB-C chargers are $6 each in a 2-pack. You can also save big on Logitech gaming accessories, Crucial portable SSDs, and more.
Keep reading to see all the top deals of the day on Tuesday, January 7.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Save 54% on your first year of Norton VPN Plus! Read our coverage to learn all about what makes Norton VPN Plus a must-have service.
- Logitech gaming keyboards and gaming mice are on sale this week — here are some of our favorite models:
- FEATURED DEAL: ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni is a top model from 2024, and it’s on sale with a gigantic 43% discount right now
- Get a 2-pack of Anker 20W USB-C fast chargers for just $12.33 total
- Need a portable charger? The Anker Zolo 20,000 mAh portable power bank is down to $27.99 instead of $36
- FEATURED DEAL: Get the Waterdrop D6 tankless RO water filter for only $299 (save $100)
- Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD drives are on sale starting at $69.99 for the 1TB model
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (back in stock after selling out!)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2): $699 (reg. $799)
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $734.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $199 (reg. $249)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Score a factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for under $200 — this might be the last iPhone EVER with a Touch ID home button, so stock up now while you still can!
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Spend $50+ on must-have household essentials and get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Buy three Vicks cold & fly products, save $5
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- More than 100,000 people have bought Crest 3D Whitestrips 22-packs in the past month, and now they’re 35% off at $29.99
- Get TurboTax Deluxe 2024 tax software for PC or Mac while it’s 30% off at $55.99 so you can take care of your taxes now rather than waiting for April
- Incogni removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites… save 58% on annual plans with the coupon code XMDEAL24! Learn more here
- The water-resistant Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker is back down to $99.99 instead of $150 right now
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 noise cancelling earbuds offer unreal sound quality and fantastic ANC — save 20% for the first time ever
- The eero Pro 6E is by far the best mesh wireless system in its class, and it’s $200 off at $349.99
- Peloton Bikes are up to $500 off, depending on which model you choose
- The top-rated FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M 3D Printer is down to just $299 thanks to a double discount
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.