Today's deals: $169 AirPods Pro, $8 coffee maker, $30 smartwatch, TurboTax deal, more

Published Dec 28th, 2022 9:05AM EST
As 2022 winds down and the new year approaches, there are some spectacular last-minute deals available. You can save so much money on some of the most popular products out there, including Apple devices, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.

The shopping experts at BGR put together this helpful guide on today’s top deals. It’s packed full of our favorite deals you can get right now.

Apple AirPods Pro (Renewed)
Apple AirPods Pro (Renewed) Only $169.99 See Pricing
TurboTax Deluxe with State 2022 [Disc] + $10…
TurboTax Deluxe with State 2022 [Disc] + $10… $44.99 today only See Pricing
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home…
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… Only $3.99 each See Pricing
STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holder for Keurig K-cup…
STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holder for Keurig K-cup… $7.99 for Prime members See Pricing
Smart Watch 2022 Ver. Watches for Men Women,…
Smart Watch 2022 Ver. Watches for Men Women,… $29.99 (25% off) See Pricing
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Sil…
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Sil… Was $329, Now $299 See Pricing

Now, it’s time to check out all of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

First off, Amazon has refurbished AirPods Pro in stock for just $169.99. They’re guaranteed to look and work like new, or you have 90 days to get your money back. If you don’t want to spend $229 on AirPods Pro 2, this is a great option.

If you’re in search of some great freebies, there are six different bundle deals that get you a free color LED smart light bulb with an Echo device. And prices start at just $14.99 for the Echo Dot 3 bundle. Also, you can get 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited when you buy Echo Buds 2 or Echo Buds 2 with Wireless Charging.

Want more free stuff? Visit our roundup of the best free stuff on Amazon. Plus, rake in $180 or more in bonus credits with our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals!

Next up, we have the Mostat P32 smartwatch with 2-week battery life, which is on sale for just $29.99. It works with iPhones and Android phones, and it’s surprisingly stylish for such an affordable model.

If you’re a Prime member, you can score a single-serve coffee maker with pod holder for just $7.99 today. There’s also a pod rack on sale for $15.91 if you need more storage.

Other top deals today include a whopping $924 off the stunning XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K home theater projector, iRobot’s Roomba 692 robot vacuum for $174 instead of $300, Amysen smart plugs on sale for just $3.99 each, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on TurboTax Deluxe 2022 (includes a $10 Amazon gift card!), Snow Joe snow removal products, Jackery outdoor generators & solar panels, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro (Renewed) Apple AirPods Pro (Renewed) $169.99 Available on Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.00 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $16.97 Available on Amazon STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holder for Keurig K-cup, Wall Mount K Cup Storage, Slim Kcup Organizer, S… STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holder for Keurig K-cup, Wall Mount K Cup Storage, Slim Kcup Organizer, S… $10.99 $7.99 Save up to 27% Available on Amazon XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, 2200 ANSI Lumens, Android TV 10.0 Movie Projector with Integrat… XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, 2200 ANSI Lumens, Android TV 10.0 Movie Projector with Integrat… $2,199.00 $1,275.00 Save up to 42% Available on Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $299.99 $174.00 Save up to 42% Available on Amazon 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver Available on Amazon Smart Watch 2022 Ver. Watches for Men Women, Fitness Tracker 1.69 Smart Watch 2022 Ver. Watches for Men Women, Fitness Tracker 1.69" Touch Screen Smartwatch Fitn… $39.99 Available on Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless Chargin… Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless Chargin… $89.99 Available on Amazon myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.98 $19.98 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $499.00 $469.00 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal | with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal | with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb $52.98 $14.99 Save up to 72% Available on Amazon Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… $149.95 $116.95 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $799.67 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… $799.99 $599.00 Save up to 25% Available on Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon Danjor Linens Grey Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 6 pc Soft Bedding & Pillowcases Set w/ Deep Pock… Danjor Linens Grey Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 6 pc Soft Bedding & Pillowcases Set w/ Deep Pock… $34.99 $24.99 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon
