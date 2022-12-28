Today’s deals: $169 AirPods Pro, $8 coffee maker, $30 smartwatch, TurboTax deal, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

As 2022 winds down and the new year approaches, there are some spectacular last-minute deals available. You can save so much money on some of the most popular products out there, including Apple devices, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.

The shopping experts at BGR put together this helpful guide on today’s top deals. It’s packed full of our favorite deals you can get right now.

Now, it’s time to check out all of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

First off, Amazon has refurbished AirPods Pro in stock for just $169.99. They’re guaranteed to look and work like new, or you have 90 days to get your money back. If you don’t want to spend $229 on AirPods Pro 2, this is a great option.

If you’re in search of some great freebies, there are six different bundle deals that get you a free color LED smart light bulb with an Echo device. And prices start at just $14.99 for the Echo Dot 3 bundle. Also, you can get 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited when you buy Echo Buds 2 or Echo Buds 2 with Wireless Charging.

Next up, we have the Mostat P32 smartwatch with 2-week battery life, which is on sale for just $29.99. It works with iPhones and Android phones, and it’s surprisingly stylish for such an affordable model.

If you’re a Prime member, you can score a single-serve coffee maker with pod holder for just $7.99 today. There’s also a pod rack on sale for $15.91 if you need more storage.

Other top deals today include a whopping $924 off the stunning XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K home theater projector, iRobot’s Roomba 692 robot vacuum for $174 instead of $300, Amysen smart plugs on sale for just $3.99 each, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on TurboTax Deluxe 2022 (includes a $10 Amazon gift card!), Snow Joe snow removal products, Jackery outdoor generators & solar panels, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro (Renewed) $169.99 Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.00 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $16.97 Available on Amazon

STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holder for Keurig K-cup, Wall Mount K Cup Storage, Slim Kcup Organizer, S… $10.99 $7.99 Save up to 27% Available on Amazon

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, 2200 ANSI Lumens, Android TV 10.0 Movie Projector with Integrat… $2,199.00 $1,275.00 Save up to 42% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $299.99 $174.00 Save up to 42% Available on Amazon

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver Available on Amazon

Smart Watch 2022 Ver. Watches for Men Women, Fitness Tracker 1.69" Touch Screen Smartwatch Fitn… $39.99 Available on Amazon

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless Chargin… $89.99 Available on Amazon

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… $29.98 $19.98 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… $499.00 $469.00 Save up to 6% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal | with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb $52.98 $14.99 Save up to 72% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… $149.95 $116.95 Save up to 22% Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $799.67 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and avoids obstacles like pet… $799.99 $599.00 Save up to 25% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Danjor Linens Grey Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 6 pc Soft Bedding & Pillowcases Set w/ Deep Pock… $34.99 $24.99 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon