Today’s deals: $16 WiFi extender, $47 foldable camera drone, Bose & Sony headphones sales, more

Thursday’s best tech deals are super impressive because Labor Day 2023 is right around the corner. TP-Link’s best-selling WiFi range extender is only $15.99 right now. You can also pick up a popular foldable camera drone for just $47.49. And there are killer Labor Day deals on Bose and Sony headphones.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Here, you’ll find all of our picks for the top daily deals on Thursday, August 31.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top tech deals

Check out more of today’s top deals down below.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon