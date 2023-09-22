Click to Skip Ad
If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $199 USB-C AirPods Pro, $101 off Apple Watch Ultra, Blink Outdoor Cam, more

Published Sep 22nd, 2023 10:22AM EDT
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Will wonders never cease? Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C was just released today and Amazon already has a huge 20% discount! You can also save up to $101 on the Apple Watch Ultra or $19 on the new Apple Watch Ultra 2. Blink Outdoor Cams are 60% off, and there’s a great deal that gets you a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on Pepsi, Doritos, Tostitos, and more.

Keep reading to check out all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, September 22.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

