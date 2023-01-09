Today’s deals: $129 AirPods Pro, $20 Amazon credit, Fire TV Stick sale, Anker chargers, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today’s top deals include some terrific offers on so many of our readers’ favorite products. One of the hottest deals you’ll find today cuts the price of Apple’s AirPods Pro to just $129. That’s the best price we’ve seen in a very long time. You can also save on Anker chargers, Fire TV Sticks, and plenty more.

In this roundup, BGR Deals has put together all of our favorite sales you can find online today.

Today’s Top Deals

If you read our extensive guide on the best Amazon gift card deals and offers, you probably already know about our favorite deal of the day right now.

Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Eligible brands include Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more. Just be sure to use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout. The $20 bonus credit will be applied to your account as soon as your order ships.

Today’s top tech deals include AirPods Pro for just $129 at Walmart, or $10 off AirPods Pro 2. There’s also a big Fire TV Stick sale happening today at Amazon, with discounts of up to 30% off.

Other top deals today include:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Anker chargers, Tribit Bluetooth speakers & headphones, Sabrent hard drive accessories, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Was $170, Now $129 Available from Walmart

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Only $4.99 Each! Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Click For Details Available on Amazon

CHEFMAN Small, Compact Air Fryer Healthy Cooking, 2 Qt, Nonstick, User Friendly and Adjustable… $49.99 $39.96 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal $84.99 $44.99 Save up to 47% Available on Amazon

2021 Apple TV 4K with 32GB Storage (2nd Generation) $179.00 $104.99 Save up to 41% Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $239.00 Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD… $1,499.00 $1,299.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $799.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon