Anker chargers are on sale at all-time low prices today only

Published Jan 9th, 2023 10:45AM EST
Anker Chargers
Anker has developed a reputation as the top brand in the world when it comes to smartphone chargers and charging accessories. And on Monday, best-selling Anker chargers are on sale at all-time low prices for one day only.

Some of Anker’s hottest new wall adapters are on sale today, and so are USB-C cables as well as Lightning cables. Plus, you can save on Anker portable smartphone chargers, desktop charging stations, and even a popular new USB-C hub.

iPhone models and Android smartphones have better battery life these days than ever before. Even still, your smartphone battery always seems to run low at the worst possible time.

It doesn’t matter if you have the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max or a powerful new Android phone. The bottom line is that there are always times when you wish you had longer battery life.

We’re not expecting a smartphone battery life revolution anytime soon. But the good news is that you can dramatically reduce your chances of running out of battery with today’s big sale on Anker chargers and charging accessories.

From fast chargers and USB-C cables to portable power packs and more, Amazon’s one-day sale covers so many popular new Anker charging accessories. Plus, almost everything included in today’s big sale is down to the lowest price ever.

Popular deals include 25% off the Anker PowerCore Fusion 10000 and 32% off the Anker Nano II  USB-C Charger. This compact fast charger supports speeds up to 65W, so it can charge your laptop as well as your smartphone.

The Anker PowerPort Strip PD 2 Mini is another top-seller that’s on sale today. You’ll save 35% if you pick one up right now, which slashes the price to only $25.99.

Also, it’s a great time to stock up on Anker USB-C cables and Anker Lightning cables.

There are so many other models on sale too, and you can find them all on Amazon’s special sale page.

Just remember that these deals will only last until the end of the day on Monday.

