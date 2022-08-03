Today’s deals: #1 pet hair remover, Samsung 4K TVs, $19 bed sheets, back to school sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Welcome to our big daily deals roundup, where you’ll find all the best deals on Wednesday, August 3. BGR’s team of deals experts dug through hundreds of sales to find all the best offers online today.

Highlights on Tuesday include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews for $13.20 each, Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets with 94,000 5-star ratings for only $19.99, AirPods Pro for just $179.99, up to $700 off gigantic Samsung 4K smart TVs, the Ultrean AF01 air fryer with 25,000 5-star reviews for only $47.99, and the $179 Apple TV 4K for just $119.99. You’ll Also find best-selling Alexa smart plugs on sale for only $4.69 each.

And perhaps best of all, the #1 best-selling Chom Chom pet hair remover is down to $18.56 for one day only. People lose their minds over how well this little gadget works!

Lastly, Samsung wants to give you $200 just to reserve a new foldable Galaxy phone. Don’t miss your chance to save on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4!

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $26.39 You Save: $23.60 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

VEVA Air Humidifier - Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, Baby Nursery, Living Room, Home - Wate… List Price: $59.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $10.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price: $95.99 Price: $47.99 You Save: $48.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price: $44.99 Price: $33.74 You Save: $11.25 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price: $14.81 Price: $12.49 You Save: $2.32 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price: $17.99 Price: $13.99 You Save: $4.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bluetooth, Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Built-In Mic… List Price: $379.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $80.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

