These are my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals for Black Friday

Black Friday is upon us. And if you’re planning to upgrade your Nintendo Switch library, Nintendo offers several games with discounts, including some of its own AAA list. These are my favorite Nintendo Switch games from the Big N that will make your holiday season even happier.

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is on sale for Black Friday. Image source: Nintendo

Released in late 2017, this is one of those Mario games that generations will talk about. In Super Mario Odyssey, you’ll explore places far from the mushroom kingdom as you join Mario and Cappy on this massive 3D adventure.

You’ll have amazing new abilities, like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies, to collect Power Moon so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans.

The game is available for $39.99 in both digital and physical versions until December 4.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Although it’s been published by Ubisoft, I think the company was able to do something very special with the Mario+Rabbis franchise. The first game was super fun, and the second expanded everything we loved about it.

In Sparks of Hope, you’ll embark on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. The standard version of this Nintendo Switch game is only $25.15 during Black Friday.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

It’s time for our favorite green cap character to shine. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a lovely game that will make fans laugh and spook a little.

Mario’s brother is invited to the towering Last Resort hotel this time, but everyone goes missing, and Luigi has to conquer his fears and save the day. Thankfully, he has his Poltergust G-00 to vacuum up ghosts. This Nintendo Switch game is $39.99 during Black Friday.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Image source: Nintendo

The 3D remake of the Game Boy classic The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is one of the best deals for Black Friday. I played this Nintendo Switch game right after it launched in September 2019 – and it did not disappoint. The graphics are pretty, the story is beautiful, and it’s a tricky journey for those who plan to expand their knowledge of the Zelda world.

Although this game is incredible, its story is very short; after all, it was a Game Boy game. So a Black Friday deal for $41.99 is a sweet offer for those willing to play more of Zelda’s installment, especially now that a DLC of Tears of the Kingdom is not in the works.

Yoshi’s Crafted World

This 2019 game reminds me of simpler times when I used to play a rented copy of Yoshi Story on my Nintendo 64. In this game, you’ll enjoy an adventure made of everyday objects, like boxes and paper cups.

As Yoshi, you’ll leap up high, gulp down enemies, and set out on a treasure hunt to find all the different collectibles. On the flip side, stages can be played backward, providing new perspectives to explore and new ways to locate some of the more craftily hidden items. This game is available for $39.99 during Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch games Black Friday wrap up

These are only five of dozens of Nintendo Switch games available during this Black Friday. You can find all the deals on Nintendo’s website.