Sony PS5 consoles and DualSense controllers both have rare discounts

You don’t see much anymore about the video game console wars between Sony and Microsoft. Of course, there’s a pretty simple explanation for that: Sony won. For the past few generations, PlayStation consoles have wiped the floor with Xbox consoles in terms of sales. And that’s especially true with the PS5. The Sony PlayStation 5 has been the hottest console out there ever since it was first released on November 12, 2020.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Until recently, the PlayStation 5 has been impossible to find in stores. Now that it’s in stock, though, there have actually been a few notable sales. The current PS5 deal is the best one yet, saving you $50 on the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition console. Plus, you’ll find Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless controllers on sale right now with a big 30% discount that drops them to $49 each.

See Pricing See Pricing

In the past, every PlayStation 5 console deal has had one thing in common: the only discounts have been on PS5 bundles that included a game. Just like the PlayStation 5 Ragnarok bundle deal I told our readers about back in May, you’d essentially get a game for $10 or free when paying the full, regular price for a console.

If you find a deal like that on a bundle that includes a game you want, it’s a fantastic offer. And since God of War: Ragnarok was such a popular game, tons of our readers took advantage of those deals. But if you just want the console, you were out of luck until now.

Thanks to a very rare discount, standalone Sony PS5 consoles are on sale at Amazon right now for just $449. That’s the all-time low price, of course, and it represents a $51 discount off of retail. Considering the PS5 is still the hottest console in town, you should definitely take advantage if you don’t already have one.

Also of note, the Christmas and Chanukah shopping season is right around the corner. I guarantee you won’t find a better deal this year on the PS5. With that in mind, it’s a good idea to buy one now so you don’t have to scramble ahead of the holidays, when inventory might be tight again.

I already have my own PS5 (Sackboy is still my favorite game, by the way), but I ordered one on sale as a holiday gift for my niece and nephew. Now, I’ll have one less thing to worry about in November and December.

Available on Amazon

For anyone out there who already has a PS5 console, I found another terrific deal for you.

In addition to the PlayStation 5 console discount, Sony DualSense Wireless Controllers are also on sale right now at the lowest price ever.

They typically cost $70 each, which isn’t terrible for the best wireless controller that Sony has ever made. Right now, however, PlayStation DualSense controllers are down to $49 each at Amazon or $49.99 each at Best Buy. That makes now the perfect time to add a few to your collection.

Also, don’t forget to read our in-depth PlayStation 5 review to learn everything you need to know about Sony’s latest and greatest console.