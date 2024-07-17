5 unreal Sony headphones deals for Prime Day 2024

Prime Day 2024 is now underway, and there is one question on so many minds: where are all the best Prime Day Sony headphones deals of 2024? Everyone knows that you can bank on amazing Sony headphones deals every year during Amazon’s big summer sales event. This year, however, Sony really outdid itself.

When I tell you that Sony went all-out this year, I’m definitely not exaggerating. The $350 Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones that everyone loves are on sale at the lowest price of the year — just $198! This was the most popular model among our readers last year during Prime Day, and it’s even cheaper this year.

Or, upgrade to the next-gen Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones with a $102 discount. That slashes your price to $298, which is also an all-time low.

Of course, there are plenty of other options out there, too. Sony noise cancelling headphones start at just $88 for Prime Day 2024. Other Sony headphones are on sale for as little as $35.99!

Needless to say, it’s not just over-ear headphones that are on sale with deep discounts. Sony’s class-leading WF-1000XM5 ANC earbuds are also on sale at the best price of 2024 for Prime Day.

That means you’ve got five fantastic Sony headphones deals to choose from for Prime Day.

Best Sony noise cancelling headphones on sale

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

So far during Prime Day 2024, Apple’s various AirPods deals are the best-selling headphones deals among our readers. Here are the most popular models on sale:

Those are all best-sellers, and they’re great for Apple fans who want deep integration with the iPhone and iPad. But if you want the best noise cancelling headphones in the business, those AirPods models obviously aren’t going to cut it.

I use AirPods Pro myself, and they’re great for some things. But I also have Sony noise cancelling headphones, and I can confirm that they’re in an entirely different league.

It really doesn’t matter if you’re an audiophile or just a regular user looking for a different option for over-ear ANC headphones that don’t cost $400 or $500+. In either case, Amazon has an incredible sale going on right now that you need to know about.

Long story short, Prime Day is definitely the best time to buy Sony’s globally beloved headphones.

Prices start at just $88 for the Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that normally sell for $148.

Most reviewers seem to agree that other companies have come close. But Sony is still widely believed to offer the most impressive mix of sound quality and noise cancellation technology.

Right now, Amazon is running the best Prime Day Sony headphones deals we’ve ever seen.

Which models are discounted for Prime Day?

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

As I mentioned, this big sales event starts with $148 Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones that are Sony’s entry-level ANC option. It might seem odd to think of $148 headphones as “entry-level,” but they actually provide incredible value compared to Sony’s more expensive models.

Anyone who has tried them would likely agree that they’re a bargain at $148. But you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon, and you can pick up a pair for just $88. That’s the best price of the year for this model.

After that, we have the cream of the crop. That’s right, we’re talking about mind-blowing Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones that people go crazy over.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones don’t often go on sale these days. That might seem surprising for headphones that retail for $348, but the explanation is pretty simple. The bottom line is these are among the best in the business, so people buy them even at full price.

For Prime Day 2024, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones hit a new all-time low price of $198.

If you want stellar sound quality and the best noise cancelling tech out there, the WH-1000XM4 headphones set the bar. As a matter of fact, the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 model might be the only headphones that can top Sony’s previous-gen flagship ANC headphones. They’re also on sale for Prime Day with a $102 discount.

Finally, if you don’t care about ANC and you just want a pair of Sony headphones with solid sound quality, scoop up the Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones while they’re on sale for just $35.99.

Sony earbuds are also on sale for Prime Day

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

In addition to over-ear headphones, there are also Sony earbuds deals available during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale.

The bad news is that only one pair of Sony earbuds have been discounted for Prime Day. But the good news is that it’s the best pair of earbuds that Sony has ever made.

Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC wireless earbuds are back down to an all-time low of $228. These are the earbuds that I use personally, and I can’t say enough good things about them. From sound quality and bass response to active noise cancelling tech, these great Sony buds beat everything else I’ve tried — and I’ve tried them all.

Each of these Sony headphones deals is scheduled to end on July 17 at the end of the day. You should definitely check out these Sony noise cancelling headphones deals before it’s too late.

