Roku Prime Day 2024 deals are a streamer’s dream

There are some things that are best sellers each and every year during Amazon’s big Prime Day blowout. Apple AirPods Pro and other Apple deals are obviously huge. And people love to shop all the crazy deals on Amazon devices, too. Of course, Prime Day Roku deals are also near the top of the list each year.

For Prime Day 2024, Amazon has some spectacular Roku deals that our readers are going to love. As a Roku user myself, I’m actually a bit jealous of these deals because I paid so much more money for my own Roku streaming media players!

Prices start at $17 for the newest version of the Roku Express. That’s the lowest price ever for this popular streaming box.

Of course, there are two main drawbacks with the Roku Express, and my favorite Roku deal of Prime Day 2024 addresses both of them.

The best-selling Roku Streaming Stick 4K is down to $29 instead of $50 this year for Prime Day. This model uses the dongle form factor instead of being a box that sits somewhere on your media console, like the Roku Express. It also supports 4K resolution, which the Express does not.

There are a few more Roku deals that are available during Prime Day 2024, and I’ll run through them all right here.

Streaming fans will love these Roku deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Amazon’s Prime Day discounts mean Roku prices start at $17 for the popular Roku Express, which is an incredible value.

As I mentioned earlier, that’s this model’s all-time low price. I’m talking about the 2022 version of the Roku Express, mind you. Last year’s Prime Day Roku deals included the Roku Express for around the same price, but that was the old model that was replaced last year.

The Roku Express is a more traditional streaming media player, so it’s a box and not a dongle. That said, it’s definitely small enough to be tucked away anywhere. It also supports Full HD content and all the streaming apps you can imagine, so $17 is a great price for this model.

Or, for just $27, you can upgrade to the newer Roku Express 4K+. That way, you’ll get 4K and HDR support for just $10 more.

As great as those deals are, however, you should think twice before taking advantage of them. Why? Because for just $29, you can pick up my favorite new Roku streamer.

The newer Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale right now with a huge discount for Prime Day. In addition to getting 4K, HDR, and a Roku Voice Remote like you get with the old Streaming Stick+, the new Streaming Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision and a few more great features.

With a retail price of $50, this new streaming dongle is one of the best values in the business. Now that it’s on sale with such a great discount, it’s an unmissable deal.

Other Roku models on sale

If all you want is a gadget that you can plug into any TV and start streaming, it really doesn’t get any better than the deals we mentioned above. Beyond that, anyone looking to upgrade an entire TV also has some good options this year from Roku.

Our favorite Roku TV deal for Prime Day 2024 is on the Roku Plus 65-inch smart TV. It’s a sleek QLED unit with support for 4K, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. This model also has 4 HDMI ports, and it comes with the Roku Voice Remote Pro, which is a big upgrade compared to older remotes from Roku.

Instead of $648, you can pick up this awesome 65-inch 4K smart TV at an all-time low of $499.99 for Prime Day.

If you want something much smaller for a kitchen or a guest bedroom, you can also pick up a Roku Select 32-inch smart TV on sale for $149.99.

Finally, if you want one of Roku’s premium smart TVs, there are three discounted models to choose from. Prices start at $799.99 for a Roku Pro 55-inch smart TV, and the 65-inch and 75-inch models are also on sale.

