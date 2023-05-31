Ring Video Doorbell Wired hit Amazon’s best price ever at $39

Ring Video Doorbells have become super popular for so many reasons. Affordability is certainly one of them, and that’s especially true when there are Ring Video Doorbell deals like the new ones that popped up today on Amazon.

Prices start at just $38.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, which is one of the most popular models that Ring sells. That matches Amazon’s lowest price ever for this top-selling model. There are also a few great bundle deals with this model. And on top of that, the top-of-the-line Ring Video Doorbell 4 has a new lower retail price, so you can save $60 on one of the most advanced doorbells that Ring has ever released.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

In the era of the smart home, it seems like everyone has a video doorbell at this point. But there are still so many people out there who don’t have one, and there are a variety of reasons that they’re holding back.

If you’re worried that upgrading to a video doorbell is going to cost you a lot of money, I can assure you that’s not the case — especially right now, while there’s a fantastic sale happening at Amazon.

The most affordable video doorbell model that Ring offers is called the Ring Video Doorbell Wired. It uses your existing doorbell wiring for power, and it includes all of the basic features you might expect a video doorbell to have.

You get motion notifications, of course, and you’ll get a notification on your phone when someone rings the doorbell. Plus, since Ring is owned by Amazon, you can pair your Ring Video Doorbell Wired with something like the Echo Show 10, which is currently on sale with a free Ring smart light bulb. That way, you’ll instantly see who’s at your door whenever someone rings your doorbell.

I can’t imagine being without my video doorbell, and I’ve made sure that everyone in my family also has one. It seems crazy to me that people would go without such a great and useful home security device in 2023.

See Pricing See Pricing

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale this week with a huge 40% discount. That drops the price to just $38.99 from $65. That also happens to match the all-time lowest price for this model, so you know you’re getting a great deal.

Or, you can get one bundled with a Ring Chime for $63.99 instead of $80. This price also matches Amazon’s lowest price ever for the Chime bundle.

On top of that, Amazon is offering discounts on a few different Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle deals. For example, you’ll save 17% on the Echo Show 5 bundle.

And finally, if you want something a bit more advanced, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 are both still on sale. You can find more details on what makes these models so impressive in our coverage from a couple of months ago.