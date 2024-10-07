Early Prime Day deals: Apple blowout, KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Dyson vacuums, $23 Echo Dot, OLED TVs, more

Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day sale isn’t supposed to start until tomorrow. However, if you head over to this page right here, you’ll see that tons of great deals have arrived early. You’ll save tons on Apple devices, KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Dyson vacuums, and OLED TVs from the likes of LG and Samsung. But all that is just the tip of the iceberg.

This roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, October 7.

Featured deals: Reolink & Waterdrop

Image source: Reolink

If you follow BGR, you know that I’m a huge fan of Reolink security camera systems. As I detailed in my Reolink PoE camera system review, this is now the main setup outside my home. Plus, I ditched Arlo and switched to Reolink for my indoor cameras.

I’m loving my new setup, and now there’s a great opportunity for you to see why I’m so impressed with Reolink. The company is running a huge sale for October Prime Day, and you’ll find all the deals on Reolink’s Amazon store page.

Wondering what my favorite deals are? I have three.

First, you can’t go wrong with the Reolink Argus 4 Pro and its dual-lens, ultra-wide, 4K UHD video feed. Also, the Reolink Doorbell WiFi Camera is a must-have for any setup. And finally, the new Reolink Altas PT Ultra with crazy 16-month battery life is an absolute game-changer.

You can read about each of these Reolink cameras in my earlier coverage, or check out the deals below to get them at their lowest prices ever.

On top of that, another brand with products that I use personally is having a huge sale for Prime Day 2.0.

Installing a Waterdrop tankless RO water filter in my home is one of the best things I ever did. I’ve had the water tested professionally by a well-known lab, so I know firsthand how well these filters work. Plus, the water tastes great, and the dispensers are so much faster than the tanked systems I’ve tried.

Now, you can pick up one of Waterdrop’s best-in-class RO water filtration systems at the lowest price of the year!

Available on Amazon

Waterdrop makes fantastic tankless RO systems and countertop water filters, and three of the brand’s best models have deep discounts for Prime Big Deal Days.

The star of the show is the flagship Waterdrop Filter X12, which has a huge discount right now. Use the coupon code BGRreader at checkout, and you can get this $1,200 model for just $854.05!

Another great deal is available on the Waterdrop K6, which is the only model of its kind that has instant hot water on demand. It retails for $799, but it’s down to $474.05 using the same promo code, BGRreader.

And finally, the Waterdrop CoreRO that sits on your countertop instead of being installed under your sink is down to just $189.05 instead of $299 when you use the code BGRreader at checkout.

Check out our coverage of Waterdrop’s big Fall Prime Day sale for more info.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

