Prime Day 2021 just started early for Amazon’s Fire TV Stick lineup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Plenty of Amazon devices have gone on sale with discounts during the first half of the year in 2021, but Fire TV Stick deals have generally been few and far between. The good news is that Amazon remedied that with a few surprise bargains this week.

Our readers have been flocking to buy the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is down to just $24.99 right now, but we don’t think any of you should jump on that deal. Why not? Well, it’s because the wildly popular Fire TV Stick 4K is such a huge upgrade compared to that entry-level model, and it’s on sale right now for only $5 more if you use the coupon code HELLOFTV at checkout. There are also deep discounts on two more popular Fire TV products. It’s almost like Prime Day 2021 just started early!

Today's Top Deal

This iPhone case is thin and light but extra Tuff - now it's at Amazon's lowest price ever! Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Amazon wrapped up the year in 2020 with some fantastic deals on so many different Amazon devices. Then, the fun continued in 2021 because so many of those incredible sales carried over into the new year. Unfortunately, however, just about all of the hottest deals we’ve seen on Amazon’s various device lineups over the past few weeks have now vanished since Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day are both behind us. All those great bundle deals are gone too, and only a few Amazon devices are on sale left this week.

The good news is that the list of remaining Amazon device deals happens to include two of the most popular Amazon gadgets you can buy. It’s also a bit of a surprise since these particular Amazon gadgets haven’t been discounted very often over the past few months.

The Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to a great discount.

Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $24.99. For those unaware of this latest addition to Amazon’s Fire TV product catalog, the device itself is exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick. The only difference is the remote, which is still an Alexa Voice Remote but lacks the extra power and volume buttons to control your TV. If that’s not a deal-breaker for you, definitely take advantage of this bargain!

That’s a solid deal, but we recommend skipping it despite how attractive it is. Our reasoning has nothing to do with the Fire TV Stick Lite itself, of course. Instead, we recommend snagging yourself a Fire TV Stick 4K for just $5 more.

There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K, and it’s on sale right now for just $29.99. Just use the coupon code HELLOFTV at checkout and you’ll drop the price all the way down to a penny under $30. That’s the lowest price of 2021 so far.

Finally, there are two more Fire TV deals that our readers need to know about. if you want it all you can pick up a $120 Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99. It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, and people love it! And last but certainly not least, the Fire TV Blaster that lets you control your TV and soundbar using Alexa voice commands is on sale for $19.99 instead of $35.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV Stick product

Supports streaming in resolutions up to Full HD (1080p)

Comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which is just like the standard model but without extra buttons to control your TV

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 r… List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Cube

Amazon’s fastest and most powerful Fire TV streaming device

Gives users access to 4K Ultra HD content, as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ content

Built-in speaker and hands-free Alexa support mean the Fire TV Cube basically has an Echo Dot built right in!

Control your compatible soundbar or other sound system and change channels with your voice

You can also use it to control all your smart home gadgets or to access thousands of other Alexa skills

Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD | 2019 release List Price: $119.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $20.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Blaster

Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster lets you use your voice to turn your TV on and off or to control the volume on your television or compatible soundbar

Requires a Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen and later), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV (3rd Gen) as well as an Echo smart speaker or smart display

Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar (requir… List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.