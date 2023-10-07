Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals you’ll find this weekend

Amazon’s big fall shopping event is set to begin in just a few days, as you can learn in our guide on the best deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Of course, Prime members don’t actually have to wait until October 10-11 to score huge savings. So many of the hottest deals from Prime Day 2 are already available now.
In this quick roundup, we’ll share some of the best early Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals that you can shop this weekend.
Needless to say, most of the hottest early Prime deals right now are on Amazon devices. Here are some of our favorites:
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $22.99 (reg. $50)
- Echo deals: Prices from $17.99
- Echo Pop: $17.99 (reg. $30)
- Echo Dot 5th-Gen: $22.99 (reg. $50)
- Echo Show deals: Up to 71% off
- Blink camera deals: Up to 50% off
- Fire TV Stick: $19.99 (reg. $40)
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $17.99 (reg. $30)
- Insignia 32-inch F20 Smart HD Fire TV: $79.99 (reg. $150)
- Insignia 24-inch F20 Smart HD Fire TV: $69.99 (reg. $120)
- Amazon Smart Plug (451,000 5-star reviews): $12.99 (reg. $25)
- Ring Video Doorbell & Ring Cam deals: Prices from $29.99
- eero mesh Wi-Fi deals: Up to 40% off
- Fire TV Cube: $109.99 (reg. $140)
- Kindle deals: Up to 28% off
- Fire Tablets: Deals from $34.99
You’ll find tons of other Amazon devices on sale at the year’s best prices by following this link.
On top of those great deals, there are a bunch of popular products from other brands that are on sale ahead of Prime Big Deal Days 2023. You can check them all out in Amazon’s deals hub, but here are some of our favorites:
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning are down to $199
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99, making it the cheapest Apple laptop ever
- AirPods 3 are 11% off at $149.99, or get entry-level AirPods instead for $99
- The brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $19 off, and the Apple Watch Series 9 is $9 off
- The 2TB iPad Pro 12.9-inch has a MASSIVE $700 discount
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $319 on sale
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system on sale for just $159.99 instead of $349
- Roomba robot vacuum deals are down to the lowest prices of the year
- Score a myQ smart garage door controller on sale for $22.78
- Bose 700 headphones are $80 off, or get Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with a 7% discount
- Premium 4K smart TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung are on sale with deep discounts of up to $1,200 off
- Prime members can get a year of Grubhub+ for free, plus $5 off their next order with the promo code PRIME5
We’ll see you next week for the official Prime Big Deal Days 2023 on October 10-11!