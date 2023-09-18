Pre-order Samsung’s insane new 57″ Odyssey NEO G9 gaming monitor, get $500 back

Samsung’s new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is insane. Period. There’s really no other way to describe it. The new updated version of the fan-favorite Odyssey NEO G9 series is nearly ready to bring mind-blowing picture quality and jaw-dropping specs to your desk. We still have a few weeks to wait before the October 2 release date arrives. But starting today, the new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 is finally available for pre-order, and there’s a special deal ready and waiting for early adopters.

Until the new monitor is released, Samsung is offering a pre-order deal that will most likely be the best deal of 2023 on this new model. Pre-order the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor directly from Samsung, and you’ll score a $500 Samsung credit.

The new Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor was announced earlier this year at CES 2023. Needless to say, gamers have been waiting on the edges of their seats ever since then. Samsung’s ultra-wide G9 monitors have been fan favorites for years. And now, the new Samsung LS57CG952NNXZA model is nearly ready to push things to an entirely new level.

Samsung’s newest Odyssey Neo G9 is the first dual UHD gaming monitor ever. It’s basically like having two 32-inch 4K displays side-by-side, but nothing beats the experience of having one continuous screen to game on. And the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 is the cream of the crop.

Here’s a video to show off the highlights:

To start, we’re looking at a total resolution of 7,680 x 2,160 pixels, which is pure insanity. They’re spread across Samsung’s new 57-inch Mini LED display panel for a pixel density of 140 ppi. That’s a crazy aspect ratio of 32:9, in case you were wondering.

The new Odyssey Neo G9 also has a 240Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1000 nits, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro variable refresh rate tech. As far as connectivity goes, you get a DisplayPort 2.1 port, three HDMI 2.1 ports, and an included USB hub with even more ports.

Samsung’s new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is wild, and it’s obviously great for more than just gaming. For example, day traders love Samsung’s ultra-wide curved displays because they can fit dozens of charts on one screen. It also makes for the ultimate workstation, allowing you to cram so many windows into a single workspace.

I wasn’t joking when I said that this monitor is insane. And now, it’s finally available for pre-order. Beginning Monday, September 18, you can pre-order the new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor on Samsung’s website for $2,499.99. When you do, you’ll get a $500 Samsung credit that you can spend on anything you want.

Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor pre-orders will be delivered on October 2. That’s the same day the monitor will be released in stores — but if you buy one in a store, you won’t get Samsung’s $500 pre-order credit.