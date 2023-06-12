Samsung’s new ultra-wide OLED gaming monitor costs over $2,000, but I still want it

Samsung’s new gaming monitor is so expensive that it might be worth more than the computer you have powering it.

In a press release, the company announced that it is officially opening up preorders for the Odyssey OLED G9, its new 49-inch ultrawide gaming monitor. It’s a beast of a monitor and, being OLED, will be a great option for gamers who not only want a great-looking display, but a fast one as well. However, all of that technology comes with a huge price of $2,199.

So, what do you get for $2,199? A heck of a lot, actually. According to Samsung, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the “first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio.” The monitor features a pixel density of 110PPI, 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, and a 240Hz refresh rate. The company says that the resolution of the screen is “equivalent to two QHD screens side by side.”

The monitor features Samsung’s new Neo Quantum Processor Pro, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, and built-in stereo speakers. I’m surprised that it even has speakers since most gamers will always opt to use a headset, especially at the level of investment that this monitor is.

James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement that the Odessey is “in a class of its own.”

“The Odyssey OLED G9 delivers a premium, super-ultrawide gaming experience that puts it in a class of its own – raising the bar for OLED monitors. With the launch of our Odyssey OLED gaming monitors, we’re offering gamers new levels of immersion with unrivaled picture quality and innovative gaming features only Samsung can deliver.”

Samsung says that anyone who preorders the Odyssey OLED G9 from the company will get a $250 Samsung.com gift card. It’s available to preorder until the 25th, indicating that the official launch may be on June 26th.

This is obviously an insanely expensive monitor that only those with the money and the love of gaming will invest in, but it’s awesome to see Samsung just going for it here. Of course, as with any technology, these kinds of experiences will get more affordable with scale.

For now, I’ll stick with my 27-inch LG Ultragear. It’s a great monitor and handles all of the Xbox I can throw at it. But I’m not going to lie — I can’t help but want a monitor like Samsung is about to put out in the world. I’m a sucker for OLED, and bringing it to my gaming monitor would be a joy.