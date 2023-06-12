Every announcement and trailer from Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct

Holy moly, did Microsoft have a lot to show off at this year’s Xbox Game Showcase.

I sat down yesterday afternoon to enjoy the show and found myself cheering at the television screen for two hours straight. I’ve watched the event before, but yesterday felt different. Xbox seemed more confident — probably because it had not only a ton of titles but a lot of BIG ones to unveil.

It was a jam-packed event and, if you didn’t get to watch it, you might be wondering what the highlights are. Of course, the highlights are in the trailers! There were so many game trailers that dropped (as there should be) and what better way to speed run the event than to binge all of the trailers?

The Xbox Series S is getting a makeover

Before we get to the game trailers, I did want to quickly drop the trailer for the upcoming Carbon Black edition of the Xbox Series S that was announced yesterday. It’s a basic upgrade — it’s now black, comes with a 1TB hard drive, costs $349, and will launch on September 1st.

Still, I’m completely stoked about this update. Check out the trailer below:

We have to talk about Starfield first

Okay, I promise we’ll get to the trailers, but Starfield is getting a section of its own first, just like the event itself. Bethesda’s new title finally got a new gameplay trailer and, if that wasn’t enough, a full presentation of its own during the live stream. The studio also announced Starfield will officially launch on September 6th.

Here’s the gameplay trailer we’ve all been waiting for:

Before I give you the link to the 45-minute Direct event, the company also revealed a special edition controller and headset. Both look pretty awesome and I am tempted to pick them up — especially the controller.

IGN took a cut out of the Direct event that gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the Collector’s Edition of the game, which includes a specialized case, a smartwatch, a strap, and a patch.

Okay, those are the callouts from the event. If you want to get the full deep dive into Starfield, here’s the link to Starfield Direct:

So many trailers, so little time

Okay, on to the game trailers. There are a ton of them! From Starfield to Forza Motorsport to Fable, it was a spectacular event that makes me so excited as a longtime Xbox fan. While the release dates of the games vary from this summer to absolutely no idea, it’s still great to see a solid lineup on the way.

Check out all of the trailers from the event below. Happy binging!

If you made it to here, you’ve officially binged every trailer from the event. Achievement unlocked.

Watch the entire event

If you REALLY want to experience it all, you can still watch the entire Xbox Games Showcase event and the Starfield Direct event in one video. Here you go, you true Xbox fan.