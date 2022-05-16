Today’s deals: $8 LifeStraw rival, $100 Vizio soundbar, 1800 thread count sheets for $20, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day 2022 is now exactly two weeks away. Yes, that means you’ll get to enjoy a long weekend and perhaps a barbecue. But more importantly, it means there are some seriously amazing sales out there right now!

To start things off on Monday, there’s a great deal that gets you Personal Membrane Water Filter Straws for as little as $8 each. They’re just like LifeStraws, but much less expensive right now.

There’s also another one-day deal that gets you a Vizio TV soundbar and subwoofer for $99.99. It’s renewed, but it’s guaranteed to look and function like new.

And best of all, ridiculously comfortable Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are down to $19.99 today. These sheets have 90,000 5-star reviews, and that’s the lowest price of the year so far!

In this big roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I found on May 16, 2022.

5 best deals on Monday, May 16

To kick things off, I’m going to share my picks for the five very best deals of the day.

All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.

Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 Today’s Most Popular Deals 💥

🚨 Deepest Discounts 🚨

🎉 More Of Our Favorite Sales 🎉

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.55 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$10.04 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$7.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$10.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$19.99 Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) You Save:$3.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.99 You Save:$49.01 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fi… List Price:$399.00 Price:$329.00 You Save:$70.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!