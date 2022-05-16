Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Today’s deals: $8 LifeStraw rival, $100 Vizio soundbar, 1800 thread count sheets for $20, more

HomeDealsAccessories
Maren Estrada
May 16th, 2022 at 9:16 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day 2022 is now exactly two weeks away. Yes, that means you’ll get to enjoy a long weekend and perhaps a barbecue. But more importantly, it means there are some seriously amazing sales out there right now!

To start things off on Monday, there’s a great deal that gets you Personal Membrane Water Filter Straws for as little as $8 each. They’re just like LifeStraws, but much less expensive right now.

There’s also another one-day deal that gets you a Vizio TV soundbar and subwoofer for $99.99. It’s renewed, but it’s guaranteed to look and function like new.

And best of all, ridiculously comfortable Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are down to $19.99 today. These sheets have 90,000 5-star reviews, and that’s the lowest price of the year so far!

In this big roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I found on May 16, 2022.

5 best deals on Monday, May 16

An iMac, iPad, iPhone, AirPods, and AirPods Pro in our Best Deals coverage
An iMac, iPad, iPhone, AirPods, and AirPods Pro. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

To kick things off, I’m going to share my picks for the five very best deals of the day.

All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.

  1. Insanely comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99, the lowest price of the year!
  2. Pick up a $200 Vizio TV soundbar & subwoofer for $99.99 when you buy a renewed model that’s guaranteed to look and function like new
  3. Get Personal Membrane Water Filter Straws for as little as $8 each in this one-day say — they’re just like LifeStraws, but cheaper!
  4. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale today for just $19.99
  5. The best-selling KIZEN digital meat thermometer has 45,000+ 5-star reviews — today, it’s only $14.99

Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 Today’s Most Popular Deals 💥

🚨 Deepest Discounts 🚨

🎉 More Of Our Favorite Sales 🎉

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.55 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$10.04 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$7.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$10.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$19.99 Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) You Save:$3.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.99 You Save:$49.01 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fi… List Price:$399.00 Price:$329.00 You Save:$70.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert, having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013. She has helped BGR's audience save millions of dollars collectively on thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

More Deals

Latest News