2,000+ people bought the Laresar Ultra 7 vacuum in the past month, and it’s down to $140

Laresar is a popular vacuum cleaner brand that has been around since 2009. The company has become known for its powerful vacuum models that cost much less than comparable models from other brands.

The most recent example is the Laresar Ultra 7 cordless vacuum cleaner. This model features impressive power, outstanding battery life, an anti-tangle roller brush, and an awesome touchscreen display. According to Amazon’s site, more than 2,000 people bought this new-for-2024 model in the past month alone. And right now, the Laresar Ultra 7 is on sale for just $139.99.

Available on Amazon

The Laresar Ultra 7 has all the telltale signs of a great cordless vacuum. You can tell from the design that it’s a well-constructed model packed with cutting-edge technology.

One of the first things I noticed about the Ultra 7 is how light it is. It has ultra-strong suction rated at up to 45,000Pa, yet it weighs much less than other models with that much power. Some powerful cordless vacuums can cause arm fatigue after a while, but not this one.

That’s also good news because of the Ultra 7’s excellent battery life. In eco mode, this Laresar stick vacuum can run continuously for up to 60 minutes on a charge. Unless you live in a sprawling mansion, that’s more than enough time to vacuum to clean your entire house.

Also, as someone with allergies, I definitely appreciate the seven-stage filtration system on the Laresar Ultra 7.

Laresar’s tangle-free roller is another great feature that I appreciate. BGR readers will know from my past articles that I have a dog who sheds nonstop all year long. He also has pretty long hair that’s a nightmare for many vacuums, but the Ultra 7 can handle my dog’s fur with no problems.

Beyond the modern design, powerful suction, long battery life, and anti-tangle roller, the touchscreen display on the Laresar Ultra 7 cordless vacuum is another feature I love.

The big round screen on the Ultra 7 shows you everything you need to know in one place. That includes a battery life indicator, even though most people never have to worry about running out of battery since it lasts so long. There are also alerts on the screen, so you can tell if there’s a roller or air duct blockage.

Also, you can use the screen to select your vacuuming mode. The Ultra 7 supports a normal mode, an eco mode, and a max mode to handle the toughest jobs.

Laresar’s Ultra 7 cordless vacuum covers all the bases. It’s a powerful vacuum cleaner that’s still lightweight, and it’s easy to empty as well. Plus, it has excellent battery life and an anti-tangle roller, as I mentioned.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Ultra 7 is that it retails for just $199.99. Considering the performance and all of those modern features, it seems like it should cost much less.

Prepare to be even more surprised because there’s a terrific sale happening right now. Instead of $199.99, you can pick up a Laresar Ultra 7 right now for just $139.99 while it’s on sale with a big discount.